Tattoos may help identify unknown patient at Oakland hospital

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Alameda Health System is seeking the public’s help finding a man who arrived at Oakland’s Highland Hospital who can’t be identified, but who has “distinctive tattoos.”

The man was found near a homeless encampment around Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 23rd Avenue in Oakland. A news release states that the patient is a 5-foot, 7-inch tall white male with brown hair and hazel/brown eyes who weighs 189 pounds and is suspected to be in his thirties.

“He has distinctive tattoos, including: left fingers have the letters ‘J & J’; left forearm has picture of the character Jack Skellington; right calf has a skull with snake design; and left wrist has the letters ‘PR,’ the news release states.

The news release asks anyone who knows a missing person fitting the description to contact the Highland Hospital ICU team at (510) 437- 4755 immediately.

