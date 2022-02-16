ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Tattoos may help identify unknown patient at Oakland hospital

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBQ6Y_0eG9GKoR00

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Alameda Health System is seeking the public’s help finding a man who arrived at Oakland’s Highland Hospital who can’t be identified, but who has “distinctive tattoos.”

The man was found near a homeless encampment around Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 23rd Avenue in Oakland. A news release states that the patient is a 5-foot, 7-inch tall white male with brown hair and hazel/brown eyes who weighs 189 pounds and is suspected to be in his thirties.

“He has distinctive tattoos, including: left fingers have the letters ‘J & J’; left forearm has picture of the character Jack Skellington; right calf has a skull with snake design; and left wrist has the letters ‘PR,’ the news release states.

The news release asks anyone who knows a missing person fitting the description to contact the Highland Hospital ICU team at (510) 437- 4755 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Hit and run victim found unresponsive in VTA parking lot: sheriff

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced it’s investigating a fatal hit and run after a man was found unresponsive in a VTA parking lot. On Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) deputies reported an adult male who appeared to be lying on the ground inside the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

California man arrested 3 times within 16 hours

A man who is now in custody was arrested three times within 16 hours Sunday in Glendale. The first incident leading to his arrested occurred around 3 a.m. Feb. 13, when patrol officers observed a man — later identified as 47-year-old James Langdon of Los Angeles — pacing in a parking lot near the intersection […]
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Brown Hair#The Alameda Health System#Highland Hospital Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Man charged for stealing from 20 ATMs across Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County’s District Attorney’s Office announced that a San Jose man has been charged in connection with 20 commercial burglaries across six different cities in the county. According to the district attorney’s office, 42-year-old Charles Edward Hastings and associates often used a saw to break into and cart away […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy