During yesterday’s trading session, the currency pair consolidated just below the resistance zone at 1.1370, and at the time of writing, it is headed towards a test of this resistance. A confirmed breach of 1.1370 would encourage the bulls to re-test the psychological level of 1.1400. In case the bears return to the market, then we could witness a test of the first support levels, found respectively at 1.1330 and at 1.1268. During today’s trading session, the most important economic news that would be of interest to the market participants will be the U.S. existing home sales data (15:00 GMT).

CURRENCIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO