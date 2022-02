MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A sweeping gun bill has reached Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s desk and he has until Tuesday to take action. Senate Bill 30 would ban guns in hospitals. It would also expand the time some Vermonters could have to wait before purchasing a firearm. Normally, gun dealers are allowed to sell to Vermonters who are still waiting on a background check from the federal NICS system if the process takes longer than three days. S.30 would extend that time period to 30 days. The bill was first introduced last session but has evolved into an omnibus gun bill.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO