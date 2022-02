The silly season continues in South Philly. A battle is being played out in court between some very angry Italian-American citizens groups and the equally angry Mayor. The City won the last round when a federal court dismissed a lawsuit alleging the Mayor has this nasty habit of discriminating against Italian-Americans. This, by the way, is the same Mayor who is rumored to live in these parts and has a girlfriend who happens to be Italian-American. Hey — and he’s a former Mummer, too.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 24 DAYS AGO