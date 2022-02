The US Federal Reserve has yet to take any actions to raise rates, but we all know it will come at some point. I’ve been paying close attention to Bonds as the global markets react to rising inflation and global central bank moves recently. The US Federal Reserve has yet to take any actions to raise rates, but we all know it will come at some point. Longer-term bonds are acting as if these risks are much more subdued than many traders/investors believe – which has me questioning if global central banks have overplayed the stimulus game?

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO