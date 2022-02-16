ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, VA

Williams encourages comments on petition that would result in improved internet access

Henry County Enterprise
Henry County Enterprise
 2 days ago

The State Corporation Commission, (SCC), is considering a joint petition on Lumen’s request to take over internet infrastructure currently held by CenturyLink. Lumen is interested in investing and upgrading services, Del. Wren Williams, R-Stuart, said.

Public input and comments on the case are being accepted today, Wednesday, Feb. 16, through the deadline tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 17, Williams said, and encouraged residents to support the petition.

For more information, watch the video.

To comment, visit https://www.scc.virginia.gov/casec…/comment/PUR-2021-00246.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Government
City
Stuart, VA
Henry County Enterprise

Henry County Enterprise

Henry County, VA
49
Followers
150
Post
753
Views
ABOUT

The Henry County Enterprise is dedicated to telling the stories of the communities it serves. The publication made its debut in September, 2018, in answer to appeals from residents, businesses and organizations in Martinsville and Henry County and initially was published quarterly.

 https://henrycountyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy