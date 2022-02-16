Williams encourages comments on petition that would result in improved internet access

The State Corporation Commission, (SCC), is considering a joint petition on Lumen’s request to take over internet infrastructure currently held by CenturyLink. Lumen is interested in investing and upgrading services, Del. Wren Williams, R-Stuart, said.

Public input and comments on the case are being accepted today, Wednesday, Feb. 16, through the deadline tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 17, Williams said, and encouraged residents to support the petition.

For more information, watch the video.

To comment, visit https://www.scc.virginia.gov/casec…/comment/PUR-2021-00246.