The Pioneer Woman may as well be Ree Drummond's superhero name — she goes around pulling men from ponds and leading cattle to water. What else can this woman do?. Drummond's Instagram page has been delightful in recent days. On Saturday (Feb. 5), she shared video that shows her taking an ax to a pond on her property so the cows would have water to drink. You see, it had all iced over after a cold snap through Oklahoma. Son Todd could have been a little more helpful as his mother labored, but we'll give him the benefit of the doubt this time. He holds the camera and snickers as the reality television host — wearing a pair of Frye Boots, if you believe her commenters — swings away.

