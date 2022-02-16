ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMZN

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com. Looking at options history...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
Motley Fool

Could Bitcoin Hit $200,000 in 2022?

Managing Partner at Fundstrat Global Advisor, Tom Lee, has a $200K price target for Bitcoin, but a lot would have to happen to hit that this year. Bitcoin's current price action is trading at a 35% discount off its peak. More than 90% of all Bitcoin coins have been mined,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Open Interest#Amzn#Amazon Com
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Pets
Creative Bloq

Turns out the Walmart logo isn't what you think it is

There are some logos designs we see so often that we don't stop to think about what they're actually meant to represent. Sure, some don't require much thought (we're fairly sure the Apple logo is an apple), but others are a little more abstract – like Walmart's. Some assume...
RETAIL
Benzinga

10 Companies That Now Accept Shiba Inu And Dogecoin As Payment

It’s becoming relatively more common to encounter businesses accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for payments. Now memecoins such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are being welcomed by businesses. What happened? Far from being low-risk companies or smaller businesses, some of the world’s...
RETAIL
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Twilio

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Twilio. Looking at options history for...
PETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On MicroStrategy

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MicroStrategy. Looking at options history for...
PETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Bank of America

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bank of America BAC. And retail traders should...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With ServiceNow

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ServiceNow NOW. And retail traders should know. We...
PETS
Motley Fool

3 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies: Are They Buys?

Decentraland ranks as the biggest metaverse cryptocurrency by market cap. The Sandbox is a little smaller but could grow as it moves to a layer-2 network. Axie Infinity has been the biggest winner of the three over the past 12 months. Two of the hottest areas over the past year...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On DoorDash

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on DoorDash DASH. And retail traders should know. We...
PETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Salesforce.com

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.com. Looking at options history for...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Walt Disney

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walt Disney DIS. And retail traders should know.
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
108K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy