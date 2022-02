Bon Jovi is offering the opening slot for their upcoming 15-city tour to local bands. The contest, according to the band’s official website, is open to bands in each of the 15 cities they are playing during the spring tour. In a social media post, the band encouraged bands to submit an audition video of original music for their chance to open for them. Once reviewed, one band from each city for the band’s April tour will be chosen to join them as the opening act.

