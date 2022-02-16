ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks: Lou Williams ties Dell Curry in latest feat off the bench

By Joshua Buckhalter
Cover picture for the articlePerhaps lost in the grand storylines of the Atlanta Hawks (27-30) 124-116 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers was Lou Williams inching that much closer to being the most prolific bench player in the history of the NBA. Williams appeared in his 984th game off of the pine which moves him into...

