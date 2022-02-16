ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State regroup: Individual titles keep rolling in even as leading scorer Caley McGinty departs

By Julie Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q31Ao_0eG9DOJ800
Isabella Fierro, Oklahoma State

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Back home in Stillwater, Oklahoma, this week, Greg Robertson will talk to his Oklahoma State team about approaching a closing stretch of holes as a tour player would. Cowgirl alum Caroline Masson, an LPGA winner and Solheim Cup veteran, put that idea in his head.

Masson is based on the Central Florida coast and spent part of her Valentine’s Day watching her old team compete at the Columbia Classic at Duran Golf Club. Oklahoma State took the lead early in the day but ultimately finished third, four shots behind champion Virginia Tech, after going 8 over on No. 18, a long par 4 that doglegs left around water.

“We’ve got a lot that we’ll talk about when we get home,” Robertson said, “but a good learning experience with that pin placement, with the wind, everything about the hole. Probably didn’t play that how we should have. And that just comes with a little bit of discipline and patience.”

Robertson would rather give that lesson now than in another three months, when Oklahoma State, as the returning NCAA runners-up, will be looking to make another championship run. The team was undefeated in the fall and started the Columbia Classic as the No. 2-ranked team in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings.

Just as Robertson hopes his team learns the hard lessons early, he also hopes that by the time the postseason rolls around, the players who are competing the best have revealed themselves. Oklahoma State’s morphing roster (the team already lost Maja Stark, last season’s leading scorer, to pro golf) is the biggest variable in the Cowgirls’ spring story.

The day after Oklahoma State’s spring opener, last month’s Rapsodo Match in the Desert, leading scorer Caley McGinty broke the news she’d be entering the transfer portal. McGinty, an Englishwoman who originally signed with Robertson in 2019 while he was at Kent State and this fall transferred to Oklahoma State, is now taking online classes and is no longer in Stillwater.

“We wish her nothing but the best moving forward,” Robertson said.

The Curtis Cupper and the No. 16-ranked amateur in the world won twice in the fall and carried a 68.6 scoring average, the lowest on the team by nearly a stroke. But Robertson is quick to point out that five of his remaining players have all won at least one college tournament.

“Losing Caley, she was a great player certainly, but we still have a group that can be competitive,” he said.

Upperclassmen Lianna Bailey, Hailey Jones and Han-Hsuan Yu are all candidates to fill the open spot.

“Those are the three that were kind of on the outside in the fall looking in, but Lianna is a two-time college winner, Hailey won as an individual this fall so they’re good players,” Robertson said.

Sophomore Maddison Hinson-Tolchard just won the individual title at the Rapsodo event, and at the Columbia Classic, junior Isabella Fierro broke a two-year college golf winless drought with a two-shot victory at 2 under. Fierro won her first college title at the 2019 Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational, her third start with the team. She hasn’t won since but posted seven top-10 finishes last season including two runner-up finishes. This time last year, she missed the first two starts of the spring battling a wrist injury.

“She’s been nothing but top 5s, top 10s the last two years so this was a long time coming,” Robertson said.

Fierro looked at the tough conditions on the closing day, felt thankful that at least the sun was out and buckled in. She credited a calm mental state, something that’s been a struggle lately. You can’t push harder to get into the winner’s circle, she reasoned, or change what you’re doing.

The same goes for filling the shoes of an absent teammate.

“It was sad for us but we have great leaders on the team,” Fierro said of watching both Stark and McGinty move on, “we have a lot of good perspective and a lot of good personalities on the team. It’s not just about one leader it’s about every person, even the ones that don’t make the lineup.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame softball drops third straight

It’s been a rough couple of days for the Notre Dame softball team. After dropping a pair of games to Tennessee and Wisconsin on Thursday, the Irish returned to the field Friday to take on South Florida. The Irish bats were essentially silenced however in a 7-0 loss to the Bulls.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 ACC Baseball Preview

Fans of Major League Baseball might be waiting a long time to hear those words this spring but fans of college baseball get to start enjoying their game today as it is opening day across the country. Notre Dame is coming off of an incredibly exciting 2021 season that saw...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 4 Notre Dame wins season opener 17-2

Notre Dame’s fourth-ranked baseball team got off to a fast and furious start in the 2022 season as they obliterated Manhattan 17-2 at the Hatter Classic in Deland, Florida. The Irish smacked the ball all over the yard as they recorded 19 hits and three home runs on the night. A pair of triples in the bottom of the first inning from Spencer Meyers and Carter Putz got the Irish going with an early 2-0 lead.
DELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State basketball remains No. 5 seed in latest ESPN Bracketology update

Michigan State’s disappointing loss at Penn State earlier this week apparently didn’t hurt them in the eyes of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. Lunardi released an updated version of Bracketology on Friday, and the Spartans remained in the same spot as they did before that loss to the Nittany Lions. Michigan State is still a No. 5 seed in Lunardi’s bracket projection and still slated to play No. 12 seed Davidson in the first round.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida baseball starts 2022 with victory over Liberty

Florida Gators baseball started the 2022 season with a 7-2 victory over the Liberty Flames on Friday. Left-handed sophomore Hunter Barco pitched six strong innings for the Gators on opening night, allowing the offense to take a 3-0 lead before turning things over to the bullpen. Barco’s first inning set the tone for the evening. He needed only 11 pitches to get each of the first three batters to strike out swinging.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solheim Cup#Lpga#Mental State#College Football#Oklahoma State#Kent State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers start the 2022 season strong with a win over Maine

Pinstripes, punchouts, and a packed house at Alex Box Stadium. Ah, baseball season is back in the Bayou. The No. 8 LSU Tigers did NOT disappoint against the Maine Black Bears as the Tigers won 13-1. There were a lot of questions going into the season about how the lineup would look and how the pitching staff would look. The Tigers have plenty of great talent, so it was up to new head coach Jay Johnson to figure out where each piece fit in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame puts winning streak on line at Wake Forest

The more Notre Dame wins, the more there’s a worry that a loss can derail the momentum. Hopefully, that won’t happen when it visits Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons already have beaten the Irish to 20 wins this season, so that alone should be a sign that now is not the time to step off the gas pedal. At the same time, the Irish have won three of their past four games against the ACC teams currently in the top six in the standings, so they at least have that going for them.
WAKE FOREST, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn promotes Eric Kiesau, Roc Bellantoni, and Zac Etheridge

Head coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers announced three promotions for the 2022 college football season. With the loss of Austin Davis, wide receiver coach Eric Kiesau will now be the offensive coordinator. He was among the top candidates to replace Davis following his abrupt departure. Kiesau has experience as the play caller at multiple stops, including under Harsin at Boise State. He was among the candidates prior to the hiring of Davis and now it is official.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Green prepared for Slam Dunk Contest by watching past events

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enters the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday as the front-runner, and the rookie did his fair share of homework to prepare. Green is the odds-on favorite to take home the trophy by most sportsbooks given his elite athleticism and leaping ability. He has thrown down a number of highlight-reel dunks and figures to do the same this All-Star Weekend.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy