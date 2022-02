Fortnite Drake's Map has been distributed around the island as part of the latest crossover collaboration with the Uncharted series, tying in to the most recent instalments of the game and the Uncharted movie. This isn't the first time we've been able to hunt for buried treasure in Fortnite, but as those previous digs took place around three years ago you'd be forgiven for not knowing that this has happened before! To collect treasure using Drake's Map in Fortnite you need to get your hands on the navigation document then use it to track down the hidden booty, so here's everything you need to know to discover Uncharted riches.

