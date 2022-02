Any character in Genshin Impact can be your main DPS as long as you invest accordingly. That means if you want Yae Miko to do the heavy-lifting in your team, it's entirely possible. However, the ideal identity for Yae Miko is off-field sub-DPS. In this role, she should be on the field as little as possible and only switched in when her skills and bursts are off cool-down. After Yae's EEEQEEE is spammed in succession, she's done her job and can be swapped out for another party member. Here we unpack why Yae's abilities make her a good off-field sub-DPS, as well as what suggested artifact stats and best weapons players should equip her with.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO