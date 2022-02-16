Missing Alabama teen Jolee Kent found after several days of searching

MILLBROOK, Al. ( WRBL ) — The Millbrook Police Department has located missing teenager, Jolee Elizabeth Kent, after more than a week-long search.

According to a press release, Kent was located on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at around 2:30 p.m. She was found in good health.

The parents of Jolee Elizabeth Kent originally reported their daughter as missing on Feb. 6. and stated that they had last seen her on Feb. 5. at her residence in Deatsville, Al.

Kent has now returned to her family, and is no longer considered a missing person.

Anyone with information concerning missing person cases is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at their 24-hour tip line, 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP .

