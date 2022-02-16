ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

HIV cure: Third person, first woman appears to be free of virus with novel treatment

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VIb4_0eG9CceF00

A New York woman who received a stem cell transplant has become the third person to be cured of HIV, researchers reported Tuesday.

The woman, who had acute myeloid leukemia, received stem cells from umbilical cord blood and has been in remission and free of the virus for 14 months, according to the results reported at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Denver.

The woman is no longer taking antiretroviral therapy drugs used to fight HIV. Nearly 38 million people in the world take antiviral drugs to control HIV.

“This is now the third report of a cure in this setting, and the first in a woman living with HIV,” Sharon Lewin, President-Elect of the International AIDS Society, said in a statement.

The other two people reported cured of the virus that causes AIDS are men who received adult stem cell treatment and continue to be free of any traces of the virus.

The woman was part of a study following 25 people with HIV who underwent a transplant with stem cells taken from umbilical cord blood for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

Those in the treatment undergo chemotherapy to kill cancerous immune cells, then get stem cells from people who lack the receptors that HIV uses to infect the body.

The stem cells help the person develop an immune system that is resistant to HIV.

The woman is of mixed race, and researchers said her results show that using umbilical cord blood as a treatment could lead to curing more people of diverse racial backgrounds than was possible with other treatments that require a close match between the donor and recipient of the cells.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Person#Hiv#Curing#Stem Cells#Cox Media Group
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Chattanooga Daily News

Father has been told he only has 5 years left to live after he was refused a heart transplant because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19

The 31-year-old father-of-two has reportedly been told he only has 5 years left to live after he was refused a heart transplant because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. The dad now has a mechanical heart pump (left ventricular assist device) which should last for up to five years. According to his family, the 31-year-old man is not an anti-vaxxer as he has all of his vaccines, but it’s just that he’s concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine because of his current cardiac crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Distractify

Mom's Ultrasound Reveals 2-Year-Old-Growth with Teeth and Hair in Viral TikTok

The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
CANCER
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
79K+
Followers
91K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy