ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Man found fatally shot inside Kansas City, Kansas, apartment

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday morning...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
JC Post

Police: 2 juveniles found dead at Kansas home

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double homicide in Kansas City, Kansas involving two 14-year-olds have identified the victims as Samuel Guess and Antonio Johnson. Just before 1a.m. Friday police responded to an apartment at 2200 Birch Drive between Silver City Park and Argentine Middle School where...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Kansas crews putting out vehicle fire discover body in trunk

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, called to put out a vehicle fire earlier this week made a grisly discovery: a body in the car's trunk. Television station KSHB reports the discovery was made before dawn Monday when Kickapoo Township firefighters responded to a car fire in rural northern Leavenworth County.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Kan. woman sentenced to prison for killing after son was battered

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas woman who shot and killed a man she accused of beating her adult son with a baseball bat is going to prison for sixteen years. On Thursday, 43-year-old Amber Ahrens was sentenced for the 2020 shooting death of 53-year-old David Leddy outside a Wichita home, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Authorities: Kansas City mom decapitated 6-year-old son, dog

KANSAS CITY(AP) — A Kansas City woman who authorities said decapitated her 6-year-old son was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, the Jackson County Prosecutor's office said. Tasha Haefs, 35, was charged after officers found her son dead at their east Kansas City home late Tuesday, according to a probable...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
JC Post

2 captured after chase, exchange of gunfire in central Kansas

CLOUD COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a chase and exchange of gunfire. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, police conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram pickup pulling a trailer at 14th and Archer, according to a media release. The vehicle fled the scene...
CONCORDIA, KS
JC Post

Police arrest man suspected in Kan. double fatal shooting

WICHITA (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting two people to death in Wichita earlier this week. Television station KAKE reports that 20-year-old Brandon Prouse Jr. was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder in the Sunday afternoon shooting deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O'Callaghan.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police: Stolen pickup at Kan. apartment was full of stolen items

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on theft charges after an incident in an apartment parking lot. Just after 4:30a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Pines Apartment, 238 SW Gage Blvd in Topeka in reference to two individuals potentially prowling in parked vehicles, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Man who fired into Wichita party pleads guilty to murder

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 28-year-old man who killed one person and injured three others when he fired into a party in Wichita has pleaded guilty to murder. Markeithen "Red" McClaine pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder. Prosecutors said the July 27, 2019, shooting at an apartment complex killed 20-year-old Airman 1st Class Chancelor Williams, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, who was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ap#Wdaf
JC Post

Inmate walks away from Hutchinson Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections inmate Gabriel Sanchez Jr. has been placed on escape status from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility Minimum Custody South Unit, according to the statement from the KDOC. Local law enforcement and the Kansas Highway Patrol are aiding in the search. Sanchez, a 29-year-old...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Teen accused of online threat at Manhattan High School

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities and USD 383 are investigating an alleged school threat in Manhattan. Just after noon Wednesday, officers filed a report for aggravated criminal threat at Manhattan High School, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report. Officers listed a 16-year-old identified as Daniel Marshall of Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
JC Post

RCPD: 15-year-old had metal knuckles, vape pen at school

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities and USD 383 are investigating a teen for an incident at Manhattan High School. Just before 10a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for criminal use of weapons and minor in possession of tobacco involving a 15-year-old at Manhattan High School East Campus, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Suspect in KC-area Amber Alert charged with kidnapping

KANSAS CITY —A man who took a running vehicle from a KC-area driveway with two young children inside the vehicle has been charged with felonies, including kidnapping, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Mitchell S. Green, 42, faces two counts of Child Kidnapping and Tampering With a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

KHP K-9 team finds wanted Kansas felon hiding under a tree

DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities arrested a wanted Kansas felon who ran from a traffic stop in June. On Thursday evening, a Sheriff’s Deputy, aware the Dickinson County Sheriff's Department held an outstanding arrest warrant for 47-year-old Scott Lambert Leister of Chapman, conducted surveillance on his residence, according to Sheriff Jerry Davis.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: 11-year-old accused of threat at SW Kan. middle school

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged at threat of violence at a southwest Kansas school. On Wednesday, police were informed of a possible threat toward Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center (CSIC), 401 North Jennie Barker Road in Garden City, according to a media release. Officers learned that...
GARDEN CITY, KS
JC Post

Kan. man sentenced to life for for 2019 shooting death

INDEPENDENCE — A Coffeyville man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for first-degree murder in a 2019 shooting death in southeast Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, of Coffeyville, was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery...
INDEPENDENCE, KS
JC Post

KHP troopers avoid injury after accidents on icy roads

SHAWNEE COUNTY —A Kansas Highway patrol trooper avoided injury after a violent crash on icy Interstate 70 just after 10a.m. Thursday morning. According to the KHP a semi struck the state trooper's vehicle near West Union Road in Shawnee County. Another vehicle also struck a State Trooper's vehicle in the Wichita area. There were no injuries in the accidents.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy