Man found fatally shot inside Kansas City, Kansas, apartment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday morning...jcpost.com
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday morning...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0