TikToker Mahek Bukhari charged with murder after fatal car crash kills two
dexerto.com
2 days ago
22-year-old TikToker Mahek Bukhari and her mother — alongside several others — have been charged with murder after the death of two men in a road traffic incident in the UK. Mahek Bukhari has over 120,000 followers on TikTok and 40,000 on Instagram under the alias May...
An influencer with 120K TikTok followers has been charged with murder. Beauty TikToker Mahek Bukhari, known as May B Vlogs, was one of five people arrested after a fatal car crash left Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin dead on February 11. The two 21-year-olds were driven off the road, resulting in a violent crash in Leicestershire, England.
22-year-old TikTok star Mahek Bukhari has been charged with murder following the death of two men in a traffic accident in the UK. Leicester Police (via Dexerto) have confirmed that Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (both 21) were killed after being "driven off the road” in the early hours of February 11, leading to a fatal collision on A46 in Leicestershire.
Two men who died in a road crash, which has prompted a murder inquiry, have been named by police. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 and from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were killed on the A46 near the Six Hills junction in Leicestershire, at 01:35 GMT on Friday. Leicestershire Police...
