TikToker Mahek Bukhari charged with murder after fatal car crash kills two

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the West Englewood neighborhood, according to police. Around 9:07 a.m., the victim was standing outside on the 6800 block of South Paulina when a black Chevrolet approached and fired shots. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The boy later died at the hospital. He was identified as Jamerion Wales. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. This was the first shooting in the city in over 24 hours. The last reported shooting happened Wednesday around 3:40 a.m., when a 60-year-old man was wounded near 68th Street and Paxton Avenue in South Shore.

14 HOURS AGO