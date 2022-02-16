ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Former Kan. prison officers admit to smuggling contraband

 2 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two former officers at the Leavenworth Detention Center admitted to smuggling contraband into the prison. Federal prosecutors announced that the officers...

