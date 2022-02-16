Former Kan. prison officers admit to smuggling contraband

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a pharmacist with one count of tampering with a consumer product, one count of possession of Tramadol by deception and subterfuge, one count of possession of Zolpidem by deception and subterfuge, and one count of possession of oxycodone hydrochloride by deception and subterfuge.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO