As eager fans have been inquiring for years about when they would start a family, the couple decided to share that they're in the process of making it happen. The second season of Love Is Blind is here for your bingewatching pleasure. The hit reality series first appeared on our streaming screens for the first time in 2020 and many of us were reeled in from the first episode. These weren’t your conventional love stories–people were dating and falling in love before seeing one another.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO