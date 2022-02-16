Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Lights lamp twice in return

NEW YORK — Marc Staal got a little nostalgic as he returned to the historic venue he called home for 13 seasons, even as he's enjoying his time with the Detroit Red Wings. Staal played 892 games in a New York Rangers uniform before a September 2020 trade to Detroit, where general manager Steve Yzerman saw Staal as a useful addition to the rebuild. The relationship continued last summer with a one-year, $2 million extension, and that could be repeated again this offseason. The Wings have been a good fit for Staal, who because of the pandemic-limited 2020-21 schedule didn't make a return to Madison Square Garden until this season.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO