NHL

Islanders' Anders Lee: Two points against Buffalo

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lee scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres. It's...

www.cbssports.com

The Detroit Free Press

Marc Staal 'has really enjoyed himself' with Detroit Red Wings. Here's why

NEW YORK — Marc Staal got a little nostalgic as he returned to the historic venue he called home for 13 seasons, even as he's enjoying his time with the Detroit Red Wings. Staal played 892 games in a New York Rangers uniform before a September 2020 trade to Detroit, where general manager Steve Yzerman saw Staal as a useful addition to the rebuild. The relationship continued last summer with a one-year, $2 million extension, and that could be repeated again this offseason. The Wings have been a good fit for Staal, who because of the pandemic-limited 2020-21 schedule didn't make a return to Madison Square Garden until this season.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild, Marcus Foligno back in Winnipeg for rematch with Jets

WINNIPEG — The rematch has arrived. After a tense tussle last week that resulted in three fights and a suspension, the Wild and Jets are reuniting Wednesday at Canada Life Centre for their final clash of the regular season on the heels of that feisty 2-0 loss for the Wild on Feb.8.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Linus Ullmark: In goal against Islanders

Ullmark will guard the road goal during Thursday's matchup with the Islanders, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Ullmark was tested early and often in his last start Thursday against the Hurricanes, and he ultimately wasn't up to the task, surrendering six goals on a whopping 43 shots en route to a disheartening 6-0 defeat. The 28-year-old netminder will try to shake off that rough performance and return to the win column in a road matchup with a slumping Isles team that's lost three straight contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Two-point night against Caps

Sanheim had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals. Sanheim tied the game at two goals apiece in the final minute of the second period and assisted on Gerry Mayhew's go-ahead goal in the third. Philadelphia predictably failed to hold onto that lead. Sanheim has just 17 points in 47 games, but it's worth noting that he's been a streaky scorer, having put together a four-game point streak earlier this season.
NHL
NHL

Islanders to Host NHL Black Hockey History Mobile Tour

On Feb. 19 and 20th, the Black Hockey History Tour will be on display outside of UBS Arena. The New York Islanders will host the 2022 Black Hockey History Tour on Feb. 19th and 20th at UBS Arena. The Black Hockey History Tour is a uniquely curated mobile museum that...
NHL
WGRZ TV

Hamilton Take2: Kevyn Adams to call Bills' GM about Sabres' rash of injuries

BUFFALO, N.Y. — I had a chance to speak with Sabres’ general manager Kevyn Adams on WGR 550 about the Sabres' horrific injury situation the past two seasons. This year Buffalo is second-worst in the NHL losing 338 man-games to injuries. When you look at the Buffalo Bills, they were the best in the NFL losing just 95 man-games to injury.
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers Recap: Jeebus Greiss, Rangers lose in shootout

The Rangers got a taste of their own medicine last night, as Thomas Greiss was spectacular, stealing one for Detroit in the shootout. The Rangers were sloppy for a good portion of the first period, but mostly controlled the game regardless. Yet, it was Greiss that was the difference. In...
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Continuing off-ice program

Zucker (lower body) has yet to begin skating with coach Mike Sullivan telling reporters, "He has not been on the ice yet. He is continuing his rehab off the ice and is making progress there, but he is not on the ice yet." Considering Zucker has been unable to get...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 5 Detroit Red Wings goaltenders of all-time

We all know that throughout the history of the Detroit Red Wings, great men have worn the winged wheel between the pipes. Amazing saves have been made, and championships have been won with these goalies in the net for the Red Wings. These are the 5 greatest goaltenders in Red Wings history.
NHL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' Thomas Greiss solid all night in 3-2 shootout win at New York Rangers

NEW YORK — Thomas Greiss delivered a standout performance as the Detroit Red Wings made their first appearance at Madison Square Garden in two years. The Original Six rivalry against the New York Rangers resumed Thursday after being dormant for a season because of the pandemic. Greiss made 34 saves through regulation and another three in a furiously paced overtime. Pius Suter secured a 3-2 victory when he scored in the sixth round of a shootout.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hornets' Terry Rozier: Milk carton Terry

Rozier had five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 double-overtime loss to the Heat. Rozier vanished as his co-stars and supporting cast scrapped for a win only to fall short in double-overtime. LaMelo Ball got in foul trouble throughout the second half, making Rozier's poor performance that much more crushing. Thursday marks an outlier and sour note for Rozier heading into the All-Star break. He had exceeded 15 points in eight straight contests prior to Thursday's defeat.
NBA
Fox News

Canadiens snap 10-game skid with OT win over Blues

Cole Caufield forced overtime with 8.7 seconds left in regulation and then scored the winner in overtime to help the Montreal Canadiens snap a 10-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. Paul Byron also scored and Samuel Montembeault stopped 26 shots for the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Heat's Udonis Haslem: On track to play Thursday

Coach Erik Spoelstra said that Haslem (eye) is trending toward playing Thursday against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Haslem didn't take the court Tuesday against the Mavericks, but it appears as though he'll be back in action during Miami's final game before the All-Star break. He hasn't been a significant part of the rotation this year.
NBA

