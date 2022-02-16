ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Local Applebee’s raise more than $100k for Make-A-Wish

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y ( NEWS10 ) – T.L. Cannon Companies, who owns and operates 58 Applebee’s locations in the Capital Region, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, announced Wednesday they have raised $116,623 for local Make-A-Wish chapters in 2021. Since the start of their partnership in 2008, the company has donated around $1.8 million to help grant life-changing wishes to children battling critical illness.

T.L. Cannon Companies partners with seven local Make-A-Wish chapters throughout their operating areas. This partnership connects them more closely with their communities, allowing them to make an impact on families in their neighborhoods.

“Having the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors is a humbling experience,” said Matt Fairbairn, CEO, T.L. Cannon Companies. “You don’t realize just how ‘close to home’ Make-A-Wish is, until you have a child and their family dining in your restaurant, learning that their wish is being granted. This has always been our primary focus; to serve our communities and be an integrated part of the neighborhood.”

Each year, the Applebee’s locations host three large fundraisers for Make-A-Wish. These events include a holiday fundraiser, a spring fundraiser, and a summer golf tournament. The locations also host “wish dinners” annually where children can share what their wish will be, be notified that their wish is granted, or share reactions to their granted wishes with volunteers while dining at local restaurants.

For a full list of participating restaurants and their addresses, visit T.L. Cannon’s website .

ALBANY, NY
