Winter weather, fuel cost adjustment cause power bill spikes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —If your most recent power bill was higher than normal, you’re not alone. Utility companies in Middle Tennessee report there were two main factors contributing to the increase.

One reason was the most recent winter storms. According to Nashville Electric Service, they understand customers may be seeing higher bills as a result of the winter weather we’ve experienced this year, as well as TVA’s fuel cost adjustment (FCA). NES reported that January saw the most snow in their service area since 1985 accompanied by freezing temperatures.

“Certainly the biggest factor in your power bill, no matter what is going to be usage. When people use more electricity, that means we’re having to use more fuel to produce more of that electricity,” said TVA spokesman Scott Brooks. “When their usage goes up, our costs are reflected in that. So we do tend to see a bump in the fuel cost during the summer and the winter months, pretty much every year, because that’s when usage goes up as people use electricity to heat and cool their homes.”

According to Middle Tennessee Electric, the fuel cost adjustment is passed through directly to their members.

“As a not-for-profit electric cooperative, we operate on about 20% of every dollar that members pay on their bills. The remaining 80% is sent directly to TVA to cover the electricity we purchase from them. TVA adjusts fuel costs we pay monthly based on the costs of fuel used for the generation,” said MTE spokesperson Amy Byers. “Because fuel costs vary monthly and account for 18% to 30% of the energy costs, these fuel costs are passed directly through to our members. This method allows us to offer electric rates 25% lower than the national average.”

She said that in January, the fuel cost accounted for 27% of residential bills and it was 23% for February bills. So far this month, fuel costs were 31% higher than in February 2021. However, Byers said the fuel costs from April 2020 to March 2021 were much lower than average due to the pandemic.

“The wholesale rate itself is set by the TVA board every year, and the TVA board has not raised that wholesale rate in the last several years and intends to essentially keep that rate flat over the next decade,” said Brooks. “What does change every month is the wholesale full fuel cost, which is essentially reflecting the cost that we pay for the fuel that it takes to operate the power plants, that would be nuclear, that would be natural gas, that would be coal.”

He said TVA is the nation’s largest public power producer, which means they sell power to 154 local power companies, including any Middle Tennessee electric, and the ones that operate in Middle Tennessee.

“Over the last five or six years, and this has made a big difference in the average cost, we have invested in a more diverse generating mix, which means rather than having everything in our coal plants, we’ve closed some of our coal plants and we’re adding more natural gas to make a more balanced portfolio,” Brooks explained. “When the cost of coal goes up, or down, it’s not as impactful on the bills as it is if we had more of that generation.”

MTE recommends their customers get a free home energy checkup to identify where their home is inefficient and to learn how to improve their energy efficiency and habits.

NES also shared some tips to help customers lower their bills:

Adjust your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower and bundle up in a cozy sweater, warm socks or a blanket.

Set your water heater’s temperature at 120° F.

Keep your garage door closed to buffer colder outdoor air from trickling into your home.

Use exhaust fans sparingly to avoid pulling extra warm air out of your home.

Open your curtains or blinds during the day to allow natural sunlight to heat your home.

If you haven’t already, weather-strip and caulk your home where air leaks might occur to prevent cold air from entering your home.

Replace your air filter regularly so your heating system runs safely and efficiently.

To better manage your power bill and find ways to save, go to NESPower.com and click on “analyze my bill”

If customers are having a hard time paying their power bills, we encourage them to call NES at 615-736-6900 to talk through payment options with a service advisor.

