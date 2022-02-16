ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 69 Jack Sanborn

By Brennen Rupp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqMNW_0eG9Awz700

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Wisconsin Badgers have quietly turned into Linebacker University. Since 2016, the Badgers have had eight linebackers get selected in the NFL Draft.

This season the Badgers will have two more players added to that list. Leo Chanel is likely a day two pick and will be the ninth Badger linebacker to get drafted since 2016.

The 10th Badger linebacker that will hear his name called since 2016 is Jack Sanborn. The three-year starter checks in at No. 69 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Sanborn came to Madison as a four-star recruit out of Illinois. During his first year as a starter in 2019, Sanborn recorded 80 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions, and three pass deflections.

In seven games during the 2020 season, Sanborn recorded 52 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception.

This past season, the Badger linebacker enjoyed a career year. Sanborn recorded 89 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

“He was awesome,” Ben Kenney, the producer of the Bill Michaels Show, said. “Leo Chenal got a lot of the headlines and had some crazy statistical games, but Sanborn was a steady force in the middle of the nation’s top defense and was often overlooked. The way Jim Leonhard uses the inside linebackers, there were countless times a Chenal sack happened only because of a seal from Sanborn and the attention he got. He was the leader and catalyst in the middle of a defense that would not have been the same without him.

Sanborn is a physical tone-setter against the run. That’s Sanborn’s calling card. He comes downfield fearlessly and takes on blockers head-on. He’s a gritty linebacker with a relentless motor. Sanborn does a great job of using his hands to shed blocks.

Sanborn isn’t the most athletically gifted linebacker in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he plays fast due to his read and react ability. Due to his high football IQ, there are rarely any false steps. He has a quick trigger and is able to get skinny to shoot gaps, displaying great burst to make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

“He’s the next in a long line of Wisconsin linebackers that are always in the right place,” Kenney said. “Nobody thought TJ Edwards would be that great of a professional, yet he had 100 tackles for the Eagles this year because of just that: intelligence and a great motor. Sanborn is similar in that regard. A “nose for the football” is an overused term, yet it does apply perfectly here.”

Sanborn has a high batting average as a tackler. He’s a physical tackler and delivers a pop at contact. He drops his pads and jars the ballcarrier.

“Sanborn is a tremendous tackler,” Kenney said. “The discipline is tremendous to find the right gap, but Sanborn seemed to make the tackle every time he met the runner. His trio of intelligence, motor, and fundamentals is hard to replicate.”

The biggest question mark with Sanborn will be how he holds up in space at the next level. It’s something that he wasn’t asked to do a ton of at Wisconsin.

Sanborn has the lateral agility, quickness to match up with running backs at the next level.

“He has the capability to run with some running backs and most tight ends, yet he wasn’t asked to do it a lot at Wisconsin,” Kenney said. “I’d say his strengths definitely lie coming downhill against the run. He’s probably a linebacker a team would want to keep away from open space with the NFL’s top tight ends and running backs.”

Why didn’t Sanborn have a lot of reps in coverage? Because he’s more effective as a blitzer. Sanborn finished his career with 11.5 sacks. The Badger linebacker is able to run over running backs and has a nice combination of strength and quickness to get home as a blitzer.

He’s faster around the edge than most tackles and has the strength to meet interior linemen in the middle,” Kenney said. “Those two traits mixed with well-timed rushes and more pass-rush moves than most inside linebackers have, you see why he gets in the backfield so often. The only problem last year? There were times Leo Chenal and Sanborn both got free, Chenal was just so unbelievably quick that he got there first.”

Sanborn has all the traits to be a hired gun on special teams with his energy, toughness, and closing burst.

“Wisconsin is a program where most players make their mark on special teams before seeing the field as a starter,” Kenney said. “It’s also a role that requires a great motor and good discipline, both of which Sanborn has. For what the Packers have dealt with on special teams, I definitely Sanborn can start to fix those issues.”

Fit with the Packers

The Green Bay Packers could be losing all-pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell to free agency. With his play this past season, he may have priced himself out of Green Bay’s price range.

If Campbell leaves in free agency it will continue the revolving door at the linebacker position.

Would the Packers take a linebacker early in the draft to replace Campbell if he walks? History says no. The Packers haven’t drafted an off-ball linebacker in the first round since 2006.

If the Packers miss out on the first and second waves of linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft, Sanborn is a player that they could target on day three of the draft.

“You can get him late in the draft and he can come in day one and help on special teams,” Kenney said. “Then you can move to more jumbo packages and use his run defending skills, then maybe eventually he sees the field as a starter. When you take Wisconsin defenders you know they’ll bring it every day and work hard enough to find a role. Sanborn is a guy many are sleeping on in this draft cycle.”

There are question marks surrounding how Sanborn will hold up in coverage. There are no questions that he could step in from day one and be an impact run defender while being a special teams ace.

If Campbell isn’t re-signed, Sanborn could step in and be a day one starter. The Packers would just have to deal with potential lumps in coverage from the rookie linebacker.

Even if Campbell is re-signed Sanborn could be a perfect tag-team partner with Campbell in the middle of Joe Barry’s defense. He is a hard-nosed defender that will impact the run defense while being a key piece in helping Green Bay turn around the play on special teams.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
The Spun

Why Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup Is Good News For The Packers

Aaron Rodgers’ breakup with Shailene Woodley might be good news for the Green Bay Packers – and the National Football League as a whole. According to a Wednesday report from InTouch, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the Hollywood actress have broken up. Rodgers and Woodley dated for...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers Prepared to Go ‘All In' for QB

Schefter: Packers prepared to go 'all in' to keep Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the Super Bowl in the rear view mirror, and Tom Brady announcing his decision to retire weeks ago, most attention around the NFL has now been focused on Aaron Rodgers’ future. According to a recent report from Adam Schefter, the Packers are preparing to do whatever it takes to convince Rodgers to come back to Green Bay.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
FanSided

How would Aaron Rodgers trade affect Packers’ salary cap?

How would trading Aaron Rodgers impact the Packers’ salary cap?. To stay or not to say, is the question facing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers right now. Whichever decision he makes, it will have an impact on the Packers’ salary cap for the 2022 season. What would...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Leonhard
Person
Ben Kenney
packerstalk.com

Green Bay Packers: three needs, three free-agency fits￼

The Super Bowl is over, in what was a bitter event for Green Bay Packers fans to watch as many felt it should have been green and gold confetti falling in SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Instead, it was royal blue and sol raining from the Los Angeles sky in merriment of the home team Rams capturing the Lombardi Trophy. That tart scene shouldn’t last too long in the minds of Cheeseheads, though, as the quest for a championship in 2023 has already begun. The first event on the docket: free agency. Here are three needs, three free-agency fits for the Packers.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos legend makes bold prediction about Aaron Rodgers

The Denver Broncos are viewed as a logical suitor for Aaron Rodgers should the star quarterback decide he wants to play somewhere other than Green Bay next season, and one Broncos legend seems convinced his former team is going to land the NFL MVP. In a recent interview with FanDuel’s...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers have an extremely busy month ahead

The new league year for the NFL starts in a month, and it’s possible no team will be as busy over the next month as the Green Bay Packers. The team awaits Aaron Rodgers’ decision on his football future. But the quarterback is just the tip of the iceberg for general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president Russ Ball.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Unpacking#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Wisconsin Badgers#Linebacker University#The Nfl Draft#Dotson Strange#Benzkenney#The Bill Michaels Show
FanSided

Packers: What latest Aaron Rodgers rumors mean for Jordan Love

Could Aaron Rodgers actually stay with the Green Bay Packers, thus pushing back Jordan Love’s wait time even more?. The latest rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Packers suggest the Green Bay front office is willing to do everything in its power to sway No. 12 back to Lambeau Field to end his career. However much money that takes, Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur do not care.
NFL
CBS 58

Packers insider thinks Rodgers will make decision soon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the NFL offseason, but the Aaron Rodgers rumor mill never stops. One reporter says the Packers are going all in to re-sign him, another thinks that he is headed to Denver in a trade. To try to make sense of it all, CBS...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Hiring Aaron Rodgers Favorite: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers are really serious about keeping Aaron Rodgers around, and it goes beyond their reported intentions to pay him more than any other quarterback. Green Bay is also reportedly set to hire former offensive coordinator Tom Clements as their new quarterbacks coach. Clements, who was an assistant with the Packers from 2006-16, is a Rodgers favorite.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

The 5 Pillars Of the Green Bay Packers' Future

The NFL offseason has officially started, and it’s going to be a fascinating period for the Green Bay Packers. The futures of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Za’Darius Smith, and Preston Smith will be in play, and we still don’t know the approach Brian Gutekunst’s front office will take for the 2022 season and beyond. But, regardless of those decisions, the roster has essential building blocks for the future – be it with Rodgers, Jordan Love, or a stopgap quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Lions, Jordan Love, Packers, Vikings

Adrian Peterson got a front-row seat to Lions RB D’Andre Swift when Swift was a rookie in 2020. Swift then made a jump in 2021 with over 1,000 total yards in his second season. Peterson believes there’s even more potential there. “I think the sky’s the limit for...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers hiring Tom Clements to convince Aaron Rodgers to stay?

It seems at least some associated with the Green Bay Packers this winter don't agree with franchise great and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson about potentially trading quarterback and newly-crowned four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers this year. Aaron Wilson reports for Pro Football Network that the Packers are...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers' 2021 season-ending Dope Sheet

The Green Bay Packers finished the 2021 regular season with a 13-4 (.765) record, tied for the best record in the NFL (Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Green Bay won the NFC North for the third straight season (2019-21). It was the sixth time in franchise history that the Packers have won...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy