Russia says U.S. whipping up tensions over Ukraine to block Nord Stream 2, grab gas market share

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday that the United States was stirring up tensions over Ukraine in order to block implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, news agencies reported.

Maria Zakharova also said that Washington was trying to grab European gas market share from Russia, according to Interfax news agency.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra

