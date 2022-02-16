ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia says U.S. whipping up tensions over Ukraine to block Nord Stream 2, grab gas market share

By Reuters
 2 days ago
MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday that the United States was stirring up tensions over Ukraine in order to block implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, news agencies reported.

Maria Zakharova also said that Washington was trying to grab European gas market share from Russia, according to Interfax news agency.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra

Comments / 26

Michael Baker
1d ago

Biden has zero authority over what goes on between the Russian gas line and Germany of any other nation in the EU that wants their gas.

don't give a shit
1d ago

Joe Biden and hunter invested millions in Ukraine hunters Ukraine energy deals. with daddy in the background

MrTope
1d ago

And surely, massing 200,000 Russian troops and weapons at the Ukrainian border was meant to reduce tension.

