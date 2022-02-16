ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

G20 finance chiefs to discuss Ukraine this week - German official

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 leading economies will discuss the Ukraine crisis this week but it is unclear whether they will issue a joint statement with a political signal or simply exchange views, a German government official said on Wednesday.

Indonesia hosts a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs on Thursday and Friday. Many participants, including German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, will only take part virtually due to the latest coronavirus wave.

On Monday, the Finance Ministers of the G7 group of large western economies warned Russia of "massive" economic consequences if it chose to invade Ukraine, to whose economy they also promised swift and decisive support.

It is unclear whether the larger G20 group, which includes China and Russia itself, will issue a similarly harsh warning to Moscow.

The German government official said the Europeans in the G20 also wanted to push for a quick implementation of a global tax reform, which among other things provides for a minimum tax for companies of 15%.

"Here we will put a clear exclamation mark on implementation," the official said.

The tax reform in almost 140 countries is supposed to take effect as early as the beginning of 2023. However, this target is considered ambitious by some and may not be achievable.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Lindner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#G20#Russia#The Group Of 20#German#Central Bank Chiefs#Europeans
americanmilitarynews.com

US, 20 other nations condemn China in new statement

On Tuesday, the United States joined with 20 other nations to condemn Chinese authorities for the “near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong.”. In a joint statement, the U.S. State Department said that since enacting its new national security laws over Hong Kong in June 2020,...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russia President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, and that he continues to spread false information to try to build a pretext for a military strike that could happen in days. "As of this moment I am...
POTUS
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Blinken says Russian attack plans for Ukraine go beyond ‘conventional’ weapons

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia’s plans for an invasion of Ukraine go beyond the use of “conventional” weapons and urged Moscow to renew diplomatic efforts rather than launch what would be the largest land invasion in Europe since the end of the Second World War.“Conventional attacks are not all that Russia plans to inflict upon the people of Ukraine,” said Mr Blinken, who addressed an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the ongoing crisis.Live updates: Latest on Ukraine crisisMr Blinken’s suggestion that Russian plans on inflicting attacks using other than “conventional” weapons...
POLITICS
WEKU

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

317K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy