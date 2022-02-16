ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Spoon Perform On ‘Kimmel’

JamBase
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoon performed “The Hardest Cut” from their new album, Lucifer On The Sofa on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. The band also recorded an online-only bonus...

www.jambase.com

Billboard

Chlöe Bailey Delivers a Sultry Cover of a Minnie Riperton Classic: Watch

Va-va-voom! Chlöe Bailey shared her take on the Minnie Riperton classic “Lovin’ You” via Instagram on Monday (Jan. 24). Wearing a bright purple two-piece set, the elder half of Chloe x Halle showed off her lithe vocals on the 1975 single, cooing, “No one else can make me feel/ The colors that you bring/ Stay with me while we grow old/ And we will live each day in the springtime/ ‘Cause lovin’ you/ Has made my life so beautiful/ And every day of my life/ Is filled with lovin’ you” over breezy acoustic guitar.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

BE:FIRST Shares ‘Brave Generation’ Performance Video for a Limited Time: Watch

J-pop boy band BE:FIRST is sharing the concert video of its latest single “Brave Generation” for a limited time on YouTube. “Brave Generation” features lyrics and melodies by Novel Core (rapper/singer-songwriter) and SKY-HI (rapper/producer, representative of BMSG), written to the track by producer KM. The emotional anthem is the lead song off the septet’s second CD single and depicts the resolve by a group that overcame various hardships to seize the day. The single is set for release this spring.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Spoon Brings Classic Rock Vibes to ‘Kimmel’ With ‘The Hardest Cut’

Spoon showcased their unique brand of high-octane indie rock on Jimmy Kimmel Live with a performance of “The Hardest Cut,” the lead single from the band’s newest album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The record, which Rolling Stone‘s Jon Dolan proclaimed “the best thing [Spoon has] ever done,” marks a return to the long-standing Texas band’s roots — a wild, guitar-driven affair filled with “killer choruses” and “crafty rock-history updates.” It’s the group’s first release since 2017’s Hot Thoughts. In an interview with Rolling Stone in Sept. 2020, Spoon frontman Britt Daniel detailed the struggles of recording an album during a pandemic. “This is definitely the longest we’ve ever spent on a record,” he said, explaining that the album was near completion until lockdowns and other restrictions put the project on pause. “The Hardest Cut,” which dropped in October, was followed by singles “My Babe” and “Wild.” Spoon will embark on a North American tour in support of the record, kicking off April 6 in Boston and running through early June. More from Rolling StoneBastille Start a Dance Party With 'Shut Off the Lights' on 'Corden'Watch Maxwell's Seductive Performance of 'Off' on 'Colbert'Aly & AJ Down to Netflix and Chill With 'Get Over Here' on 'Kimmel'
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Spoon, ‘Lucifer on the Sofa': Album Review

Frontman Britt Daniel has called Spoon's 10th album "the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton." It's a tidy explanation and a good sound-bite, but it doesn't fully cut to the core of Lucifer on the Sofa. Spoon are indie rockers at heart, and there's no getting around that: Their sound is too angular and off-center to replicate classic-rock's mass appeal and abiding reliability.
MUSIC
shefinds

Ellen DeGeneres Just Received The Most Devastating News–What Does It Mean For Her Career?

First the Ellen show came to an end, and now this?. After four seasons, NBC just cancelled the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted game show, Ellen’s Game of Games, as first reported by Deadline. The show, which premiered in 2017, usually sees DeGeneres and sidekick host Stephen “tWitch” Boss guide contestants through twelve mini games for a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer mourns heartbreaking personal loss with moving tribute

Lara Spencer broke her social media silence over the weekend when she revealed that she'd been absent for a heartbreaking reason. The Good Morning America star shared that she was recovering from the loss of her best friend over the week and had finally found the strength to pay her a tribute.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

CBS Show's Spinoff Canceled

Paramount+ has reportedly canceled its spinoff of one of the most iconic shows on CBS. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021, but according to a report by Variety, the show was canceled abruptly last month. That leaves only the main titles 60 Minutes on offer.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
