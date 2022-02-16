ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How a Barnes & Noble Earnings Report Spurred AMC Networks’ Acquisition of Anime Distributor Sentai

By Tony Maglio
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TikTok Stars Revolt Against ‘Leeching’ Hollywood Manager: ‘I F–ed Up by Trusting Him’ (Exclusive) “I’ve never been a fan, but there’s a tremendous following for it,” AMC’s interim CEO Matt Blank says. Sometimes media-company acquisitions come from places you’d never...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Paramount+ Becomes New Pay One TV Window For New Paramount Theatrical Releases Starting In 2024

ViacomCBS President Bob Bakish announced today during the conglom’s investor day that all new Paramount theatrical releases will head straight to Paramount+ after their run in cinemas starting in 2024. Paramount+ thus becomes the new pay one TV window for all Melrose Ave lot movies. No word was mentioned on the length of pic’s future theatrical windows. Last year, Paramount sent movies such as A Quiet Place Part II and Snake Eyes to Paramount+ 45 days after their theatrical release. However, family movies, Paw Patrol and Clifford the Big Red Dog, given the hesitation of that demo during the pandemic, went day-and-date theatrical with the studio’s OTT service. Announcements were made that the sequel to those movies are planned for an initial theatrical release. Earlier in the virtual confab it was announced that ViacomCBS was rebranding itself as Paramount starting this week. Paramount had no comment on the above news.   More from Deadline'Sexy Beast' Prequel Series, Dead At Paramount Network, Revived At Paramount+'Super Pumped' Renewed For Season 2 At Showtime; Anthology Series To Tackle Facebook In Next Installment As Network Starts Meta Battle With HBOParamount+ To Become 'South Park's Global Streaming Home In 2025, 'Beavis and Butt-Head' Revival Moves From Comedy Central To Streamer
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

ViacomCBS rebrands to Paramount in focus on streaming

ViacomCBS is getting a new name: Paramount. The media behemoth — which was created through the merger of CBS and Viacom in 2019 — said the rebrand is meant to focus on the company’s goal of becoming a major player in streaming. It is also, plainly, just a better name.
BUSINESS
SFGate

dj2 Entertainment Signs First-Look TV Deal With Amazon

Under the deal, dj2 will create new TV projects for the streamer, with dj2 specializing in adapting video game titles for both film and television. “I cannot express enough just how excited we are to be working with the powerhouse team at dj2 Entertainment,” said Nick Pepper, head of studio creative content for Amazon. “Their expertise and skill in the gaming-to-screen market is unparalleled. The possibilities are endless for what we can create together for our global audiences.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ledford
Person
Matt Blank
TheWrap

ViacomCBS Changes Name to Paramount

Read internal staff memo from Bob Bakish and Shari Redstone here. ViacomCBS is rebranding. The merged company announced at its Investor Event Tuesday that it will be known simply as Paramount, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16. The company’s shares will trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange as PARAA (Class A common),...
PARAMOUNT, CA
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

5 New Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime That Are Still in Theaters

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re like the millions of moviegoers who have yet to fully return to theaters, Amazon...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Networks#Distributor#Tiktok#Wall Street Journal#Barnes Noble#Amc#Acorn Tv#Shudder Sundance Now#Allblk#Sentai Hidive
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in January on Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, and More

New year, new you? It's a fine motto if you're into that sort of thing, but we'll do you one better: New year, new shows and movies. As we look ahead to the rest of 2022, we can take comfort in the fact that the streaming platforms have already churned out plenty of exciting new January releases to keep us entertained as we slog through the winter.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Norman Reedus and Lauren Cohan Spoil The Walking Dead in AMC Plus Promo

Norman Reedus and Lauren Cohan spoil the (bleep!) out of The Walking Dead in a new spot promoting the AMC+ streaming service. "Don't you hate it when people ask for Walking Dead spoilers?" asks Reedus, whose Daryl Dixon gets a (spoiler!) when he joins the (spoiler!) in The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 2. But Cohan, who goes to (spoiler!) when Maggie Rhee returns and (spoilers!) in Season 11B, recommends a solution: stream episodes the week before they air on TV. "People can find out themselves how Negan gets (bleep!)," says Reedus, or "what happens when Carol (bleep!)," teases Cohan, their mouths conspicuously censored by well-placed props. Watch the (spoiler-free) spot below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Marry Me on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or HBO Max?

Inspired by Bobby Crosby’s graphic novel of the same name, ‘Marry Me’ is a romantic-comedy movie that stars Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, and John Bradley. The Kat Coiro directorial revolves around a heartbroken pop superstar who, on the day of her wedding, decides to end her relationship with her musician boyfriend after learning that he has been cheating on her. In the spur of the moment, she lays her eyes on a random stranger and decides to tie the knot with him instead. Now, here’s everything you need to know about the film’s premise and streaming details.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
TV SERIES
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
NME

An ‘NCIS’ spin-off series set in Sydney will premiere in 2023

A spin-off of US investigative drama series NCIS set in Sydney will debut globally next year. This will make Australia the first country outside of the States to have a local version of the long-running franchise. Paramount+ and Network Ten have revealed the series will be helmed by Australian-born showrunner...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Walking Dead spin-off series adds Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews

Much like the hordes of zombies that roam its lore, the legacy of The Walking Dead lives on (and on, and on). While the hugely successful original series is set to end with season 11 in 2022, the limitless worlds of spin-off series has only just begun. The next of which, titled Tales of the Walking Dead, has just found its newest cast member in Brooklyn Nine-Nine veteran, Terry Crews.
BROOKLYN, NY
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy