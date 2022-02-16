“Relax… it can wait”

A MUM has relived the horrifying moment her little boy made a "strange" cry and then stopped breathing. Charlie Green went grey and floppy while he was in his car seat, leaving Laura Turner frantic. The 30-year-old raced to get him breathing again, as blood poured from his nose. She...
Talking to yourself is a natural part of human behavior. Here’s the scoop on why we engage in self-talk and how to cope. We’ve all caught ourselves blurting out words or phrases at one time or another. Sometimes this self-talk happens in the privacy of our home. And sometimes, it occurs at the most inopportune time, such as during a business meeting.
Home > Destinations > Mexico and Central America > Mexico > Travel Tips. Do as I say, not as I do. For many, Puerto Peñasco, a Mexican beach town just a few hours south of Tucson, is a popular spot to frolic in the ocean, get a tan and enjoy some authentic tacos for a weekend getaway. My trip last May didn’t go that way—I was scammed and robbed instead, with no way to contact my family.
Some mornings you wake up with negative thoughts that just don’t seem to go away. Luckily, the secret weapon to combating our inner self-critic lies within us. We’re talking about self-love ― the appreciation and acceptance of oneself — a key to a happy and fulfilling life.
We are conditioned to believe that some emotions are “bad” and thus, avoid them. But the challenge we each face isn’t with having emotions. It’s with having certain beliefs about emotions. Those who believe that emotions are unchangeable and “bad” have difficulty regulating them.
The emergency physician weighs in on second boosters, masking in schools, and vaccination for young children. Following the release of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study that showed some waning of booster effectiveness after four months, Dr. Megan Ranney said on CNN’s “The Lead” that it’s still not time for everyone to rush to get another booster.
Sleep thrives on a pattern, and, clearly, the pandemic hasn’t been kind to pre-pandemic patterns. COVID-19 has imposed its own schedules, and workplaces, schools and bedtimes have struggled to keep pace. A recent study offers insight into how those changes affected us – sometimes for the better. The...
As a parent, you want to make the best choices for your child, especially when it comes to their health. And while many parents are following the advice of health experts to get kids ages five and older vaccinated against COVID-19, others have taken a "wait-and-see" approach. Currently, less than half of kids in Illinois are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
Seeing the competition between different countries at the Winter Olympics held in China has allowed the world to pause and take a collective breath as we continue to feel the impact of the continuous effect that a worldwide virus can bring. As we watched the Super Bowl recently, the joy...
It’s not as though we should say ‘OK, we don’t have to worry about it.’ But in terms of, ‘Is there something uniquely wrong in the legal profession?’ Maybe not. — Yale Law professor Yair Listokin, commenting on the findings of the study he conducted with student Ray Noonan on lawyers’ mental health and excess alcohol consumption compared to other highly educated professionals and the overall U.S. population. Listokin discovered that the percentage of lawyers with moderate to severe mental health issues is comparable to that of doctors, veterinarians, and dentists, but is much lower than that of people without a college degree. As far as problematic drinking is concerned (i.e., five or more drinks 12 days or more each year), lawyers are reporting excess consumption twice as much as others with advanced professional degrees.
**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. "What will the neighbors think?" Growing up in a devoutly religious family this would be something I would hear all through my childhood and into my adult life. Everything that I did would have that caveat to consider. Finding myself in an abusive narcissistic relationship wasn’t on my radar when I married and left home so when I began the process of separating myself from such an abusive situation those were the first words that I heard from my loving family.
Do remember the first time your parents let you stay home alone? Such liberating times!. I didn't realize each state has laws that establish the minimum age a child can legally be left home alone. As a kid growing up in Massachusetts, I was never left home alone too often....
In the late 19th-century America, a somewhat bizarre form of abstinence emerged. The vice was not alcohol but anxiety. Citizens of New York began to attend regular “Don’t Worry Clubs” in which they encouraged each other to look on the bright side of life. Their founder, Theodore Seward, argued that Americans were “slaves to the worrying habit”, which was the “enemy which destroys happiness”. It needed to be “attacked” with “resolute and persevering effort”.
We've all been there (and perhaps even done it): a quick glance in the rear-view mirror shows the car behind is too close to our bumper, an aggression designed to make us drive faster or move over. It is not only unpleasant, but highly dangerous. A Queensland study found being...
Using alcohol to relax may help you in the short term, but there are alternatives for relaxation that may be more long lasting. Alcohol consumption is widely marketed by our culture as a way to unwind from a long day at work and calm your nerves. Alcohol consumption remains a socially acceptable outlet for you to relax.
Comments / 0