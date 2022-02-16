Bizarre Lost Ark Ability Feeds On Spam

Pokimane's 2022 didn't get off to the best start. In addition to a potential court battle on the horizon, she's been dragged into a controversy with fellow streamers JiDion and Ninja (yes, that Ninja). After JiDion sent his followers to hate raid Pokimane, he and Ninja discussed the raid, with Ninja even offering to call his Twitch rep to see if he could reverse JiDion's ban. After Pokimane discussed this conversation on a stream, Jessica Blevins — Ninja's wife and manager – threatened legal action against Pokimane for defamation of character, claiming that Ninja was only joking and did not actually contact his rep. JiDion quickly backtracked on the hate raid, apologizing and telling his followers to stop harassing Pokimane and her fans. It seems his change of heart inspired Pokimane to reach out as well, and in a wild twist, the two may be collaborating with each other soon.
