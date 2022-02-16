Bizarre Lost Ark Ability Feeds On Spam

Valve's new portable console has had the internet divided for a while now. On the one hand, the company's bold claims about the Steam Deck's performance make it seem as though it's going to be the most powerful handheld gaming console ever released, but there are plenty of things to be worried about, too. Supply chain issues may affect availability, some big games won't be supported, and each of the three models that are set to be available are considerably more expensive than it's biggest competitor, the Nintendo Switch. Compounding those concerns, fans got the terrible news that the release was delayed from December to February. Now, with the new release date only weeks away, Valve has just announced a new feature that just might change the game.

