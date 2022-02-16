Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Registers another double-double

The Boston Celtics season got off to a slow start, which then kicked off the swirling of rumors around the young partnership of stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum and Brown are looked at as one of the better young duos in the NBA, though people, even former Celtics players, began to question if they could be a could fit together. However, such rumors have quieted down since the Celtics, who have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games, have started winning more games. In a recent interview with former NBA player J.J. Redick on his podcast, ‘TheOldMan&TheThree’, Tatum spoke out on the rumors of a break-up with Brown in Boston.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO