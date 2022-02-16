ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Registers another double-double

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Tatum logged 28 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks across...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Brad Stevens trade deadline gamble gives Celtics contender upside in the Eastern Conference | Brian Robb

Just over one month ago after a disastrous second half collapse to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the Celtics fell to 18-21 on the season. Despite an offseason overhaul throughout the organization, Boston looked destined for another year of mediocrity while big picture questions loomed about the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown partnership. Brown even took it upon himself to throw cold water on the rumors after the ugly defeat.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
NBC Sports

What 'baffled' Tatum most about $32M All-NBA snub

Jayson Tatum has mostly kept quiet about last year's All-NBA snub. Until now, the Boston Celtics star has let his play do the talking. Tatum finally opened up about missing out on All-NBA honors and subsequently, a $32.6 million bonus to his rookie max extension. He spoke about the costly snub during an appearance on JJ Redick's "The Old Man and the Three" podcast.
NBA
MassLive.com

Jayson Tatum wants All-NBA voting changes after losing $32 million bonus to current system

Jayson Tatum admitted the last offseason that missing out on All-NBA honors that could have netted him a bigger contract from the Celtics stung quite a bit. The 24-year-old received a pair of first-team votes, nine second-team votes and 32 third-team votes but was bested by Jimmy Butler (131 points) and Paul George (89 points) for the final two All-NBA forward slots. Tatum did finish ahead of third-team All-NBA guard Kyrie Irving (61 points) in the voting but was listed as a forward in the vote tally since that was the position he received the most votes.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Boston#Fg
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum speaks out on rumors of Jaylen Brown break-up in Boston

The Boston Celtics season got off to a slow start, which then kicked off the swirling of rumors around the young partnership of stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum and Brown are looked at as one of the better young duos in the NBA, though people, even former Celtics players, began to question if they could be a could fit together. However, such rumors have quieted down since the Celtics, who have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games, have started winning more games. In a recent interview with former NBA player J.J. Redick on his podcast, ‘TheOldMan&TheThree’, Tatum spoke out on the rumors of a break-up with Brown in Boston.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WPFO

Clemons' third straight triple-double carries Maine Celtics

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics collected their third win in a row as they defeated the College Park Skyhawks, 122-113. Chris Clemons led Maine with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. It is the reigning NBA G League Player of the Week’s third consecutive triple-double. Deonte Burton put up 24 points on 10-19 shooting. Jaysean Paige had 22 points and four rebounds. Brodric Thomas scored 18 points, adding seven rebounds and six assists. John Bohannon and Juwan Morgan each posted 10 points, with Bohannon hauling in eight rebounds.
PORTLAND, ME
CBS Sports

Celtics' Grant Williams: Another double-figure performance

Williams notched 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 112-111 loss to the Pistons. Williams has drawn back-to-back starts in place of Robert Williams (calf) and has scored in double figures in each of those games. The third-year forward's 17 points were his highest total since a Dec. 13 win over the Bucks. On the season, Williams is averaging 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.2 minutes per game and is expected to return to his usual bench role following the All-Star break.
NBA
MassLive.com

Marcus Smart injury: Celtics guard won’t be out ‘long term’ according to Ime Udoka after suffering ankle sprain

The Celtics will be without Marcus Smart and Robert Williams for their final game ahead of the All-Star Break on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons. It will be the second straight missed game for Williams due to calf tightness. Smart is out after suffering a sprained ankle against the Philadelphia 76ers that looked like it could be a serious injury after he needed to be helped to the locker room.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Terry Rozier: Milk carton Terry

Rozier had five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 double-overtime loss to the Heat. Rozier vanished as his co-stars and supporting cast scrapped for a win only to fall short in double-overtime. LaMelo Ball got in foul trouble throughout the second half, making Rozier's poor performance that much more crushing. Thursday marks an outlier and sour note for Rozier heading into the All-Star break. He had exceeded 15 points in eight straight contests prior to Thursday's defeat.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 burning questions for Celtics after 2022 All-Star break

Before their shocking upset at the hands of the Detroit Pistons, the Boston Celtics were on the midst of their best stretch of the season winning nine consecutive games. Coach Ime Udoka has built an identity for his squad as the second-best defensive unit in the association. The length and versatility of Boston has been suffocating as opponents are even struggling to reach 100 points every game, especially during blowouts.
NBA
CBS Sports

As Knicks slide, exec William Wesley has blamed Tom Thibodeau in talks with owner James Dolan, per report

The New York Knicks are in freefall, and, according to SNY's Ian Begley, 2021 Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau doesn't have the support within the organization that he used to. More specifically, according to a second SNY story on the subject, Knicks executive William Wesley -- "Worldwide Wes" -- has criticized Thibodeau's coaching in private conversations with owner James Dolan. Wesley has told Dolan that Thibodeau deserves a significant share of the blame for the team's recent slide, per SNY.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy