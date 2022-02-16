AP Sportlight

Predators to host Lightning at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Feb. 26. NEW YORK - - The National Hockey League today unveiled a rendering of the transformation of the home of the National Football League's Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, for the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, the Feb. 26 outdoor game between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning. The game, which will be broadcast live at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT on TNT, SN360 and TVA Sports, will feature a salute to Nashville's country music scene with live musical performances by superstars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley as well as other special guests. (Rendering Credit: NHL/Infinite Scale Design Group/Populous)
