ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

1923 — Cy Denneny of the Ottawa...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Canadiens hire Nick Bobrov and Vincent Lecavalier

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Friday the following appointments to the hockey operations department: Nick Bobrov has been hired as co-director of amateur scouting, and he will perform these duties along with Martin Lapointe; and Vincent Lecavalier has been appointed as special advisor to hockey operations.
NHL
NHL

Lecavalier named Canadiens special adviser to hockey operations

Former center was teammate of Montreal coach St. Louis, says it's 'perfect match for me'. Vincent Lecavalier was named special adviser to hockey operations for the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. The Canadiens also named Nick Bobrov co-director of amateur scouting to work alongside Martin Lapointe, Canadiens director of player personnel.
NHL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Interviewed For 3 Major Jobs: Fans React

Deion Sanders might be building something special at Jackson State, but for how much longer will the former NFL star be at the HBCU?. The Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed in an interview with Dan Le Batard that he spoke with three major Power 5 programs. TCU, Arkansas and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Ap#The Ottawa Senators#The Montreal Canadiens
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
NHL

Cozens fined $2,235.42 for actions in Sabres game

NEW YORK - - Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens has been fined $2,235.42, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson during NHL Game No. 524 in Buffalo on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Capitals Preview: Starting an 8-Game Homestand

The Flyers had a win in their sights before letting another game get away. It's just a continuation of the frustrating season that still has 34 more games remaining. The next eight games come on home ice for the Flyers, starting on Thursday night as they take on the Washington Capitals.
NHL
Romesentinel.com

Utica Comets upended by North Division rival Toronto Marlies

TORONTO, Ont. — The Utica Comets suffered a rare regulation loss Wednesday in a trip across the border. The Toronto Marlies won 6-2 in a matchup of AHL North Division rivals. In the first period, the home team started off the scoring on the power play. Marlies forward Nick...
NHL
NHL

Islanders to Host NHL Black Hockey History Mobile Tour

On Feb. 19 and 20th, the Black Hockey History Tour will be on display outside of UBS Arena. The New York Islanders will host the 2022 Black Hockey History Tour on Feb. 19th and 20th at UBS Arena. The Black Hockey History Tour is a uniquely curated mobile museum that...
NHL
NHL

Bergeron Set to Make Return to Game Action vs. Islanders

NEW YORK - After missing the last three games with a head injury, Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will return to the lineup on Thursday night against the New York Islanders. The B's top centerman was a full participant in Wednesday morning's practice at Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers. "Looked good,...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 5 Detroit Red Wings goaltenders of all-time

We all know that throughout the history of the Detroit Red Wings, great men have worn the winged wheel between the pipes. Amazing saves have been made, and championships have been won with these goalies in the net for the Red Wings. These are the 5 greatest goaltenders in Red Wings history.
NHL
UPI News

Canadiens add Lightning great Vincent Lecavalier to front office

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Montreal Canadiens added former Tampa Bay Lightning star Vincent Lecavalier to their front office Friday, the team announced. Lecavalier, who won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004, was hired as a special adviser to hockey operations. The Lightning selected Lecavalier with the No....
NHL
Fox News

Canadiens snap 10-game skid with OT win over Blues

Cole Caufield forced overtime with 8.7 seconds left in regulation and then scored the winner in overtime to help the Montreal Canadiens snap a 10-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. Paul Byron also scored and Samuel Montembeault stopped 26 shots for the...
NHL
theScore

Sundin optimistic about Maple Leafs: 'The playoff success is going to come'

Maple Leafs legend Mats Sundin believes Toronto's future is bright despite a slew of early exits in the postseason. "The playoff success is going to come. Let these players mature and also lose a couple times in the playoffs," the Hall of Famer said on Sportsnet's "The FAN Morning Show" Thursday. "They'll learn how to be successful and start winning in the postseason as well."
NHL
NHL

NHL reveals Stadium Series rendering

Predators to host Lightning at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Feb. 26. NEW YORK - - The National Hockey League today unveiled a rendering of the transformation of the home of the National Football League's Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, for the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™, the Feb. 26 outdoor game between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning. The game, which will be broadcast live at 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT on TNT, SN360 and TVA Sports, will feature a salute to Nashville's country music scene with live musical performances by superstars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley as well as other special guests. (Rendering Credit: NHL/Infinite Scale Design Group/Populous)
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy