Miami Heat sign Javonte Smart to two-way contract

By Surya Fernandez
Hot Hot Hoops
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat have officially signed guard Javonte Smart to a two-way contract. Smart replaces Caleb Martin as one of the Heat’s two-way players alongside Kyle Guy. Martin’s contract was converted to a standard NBA veteran’s minimum contract on Tuesday, with Haywood Highsmith also...

