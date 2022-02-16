ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Man found fatally shot inside Kansas City, Kansas, apartment

 2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday morning...

Salina Post

Kansas crews putting out vehicle fire discover body in trunk

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Firefighters in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, called to put out a vehicle fire earlier this week made a grisly discovery: a body in the car's trunk. Television station KSHB reports the discovery was made before dawn Monday when Kickapoo Township firefighters responded to a car fire in rural northern Leavenworth County.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

3 dead after Kansas crash into flooded wildlife area

LINN COUNTY—Three people died in an accident just after 11a.m. Friday in Linn County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Larry L. Klingensmith, 66, Winnsboro, Texas, was northbound on U.S. 69 approximately two miles south of Kansas 52 Highway. The driver lost of the...
LINN COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Teen arrested for alleged online threat at Kansas high school

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities and USD 383 are investigating an alleged school threat in Manhattan. Just after noon Wednesday, officers filed a report for aggravated criminal threat at Manhattan High School, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report. Officers listed a 16-year-old identified as Daniel Marshall of Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Driver was on cellphone just before Saline Co. crash

SALINE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2013 Kia Rio driven by Ochal J. J. Woul, 42, Wichita, was northbound on U.S. 81 one half mile north of Interstate 70. The driver was on his cellphone when the car left the roadway and entered the median.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest man suspected in Kan. double fatal shooting

WICHITA (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting two people to death in Wichita earlier this week. Television station KAKE reports that 20-year-old Brandon Prouse Jr. was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder in the Sunday afternoon shooting deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O'Callaghan.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Inmate walks away from Hutchinson Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections inmate Gabriel Sanchez Jr. has been placed on escape status from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility Minimum Custody South Unit, according to the statement from the KDOC. Local law enforcement and the Kansas Highway Patrol are aiding in the search. Sanchez, a 29-year-old...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Community mourns the death of Kansas sheriff

MARION COUNTY— The community and his co-workers are mourning the death of Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft. He died Wednesday, according to a social media report from the Marion County Emergency Communications. The Kansas Highway Patrol and members of the sheriff's office escorted the late retired KHP and current...
MARION COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police track down Kan. man for attempted carjacking

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a carjacking and have a suspect in custody. Just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a carjacking call near Harry and Hillside in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy.. On arrival, they contacted a 59-year-old woman who reported two male suspects attempted to rob her of her purse and steal her vehicle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police: 11-year-old accused of threat at SW Kan. middle school

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged at threat of violence at a southwest Kansas school. On Wednesday, police were informed of a possible threat toward Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center (CSIC), 401 North Jennie Barker Road in Garden City, according to a media release. Officers learned that...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Salina Post

Chapman man arrested after chase; K-9s, helicopter, drone deployed

DICKINSON COUNTY - A Chapman man with outstanding warrants from three counties was taken into custody Thursday evening after a brief chase. A Dickinson County deputy who was aware of an outstanding warrant for Scott Lambert Leister, 47, Chapman, was conducting surveillance on Leister's residence when, at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, the deputy saw Leister leave the property, traveling north on Oat Road in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis reported this morning.
CHAPMAN, KS
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about attempted armed robbery

On Feb. 8 at 11:03 p.m., officers were sent to the Pilot Travel Center at 1944 N. Ninth regarding an armed robbery. While in the game area, the victim reported an unknown subject had approached him. The subject displayed a handgun and demanded money. A physical altercation ensued, and the suspect fled the scene in a silver passenger car.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kan. man sentenced to life for for 2019 shooting death

INDEPENDENCE — A Coffeyville man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for first-degree murder in a 2019 shooting death in southeast Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, of Coffeyville, was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery...
INDEPENDENCE, KS
Salina Post

Drug bust leads to arrest of registered Kansas offender

PAWNEE COUNTY —Two suspects arrested following a Monday night traffic stop in Pawnee County and a follow up search warrant made their first appearance in court Thursday, according to Pawnee Co. Attorney Doug McNett. During the 10:45p.m. Monday traffic stop, a K9 was deployed with positive indication, deputies were...
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina County Booking Activity, Feb. 18

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baham, Kevin; 49; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Barke, Caleb Alan;...
SALINA, KS
Salina, KS
