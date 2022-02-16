Man found fatally shot inside Kansas City, Kansas, apartment

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a carjacking and have a suspect in custody. Just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a carjacking call near Harry and Hillside in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy.. On arrival, they contacted a 59-year-old woman who reported two male suspects attempted to rob her of her purse and steal her vehicle.

