ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Generali chairman says to quit board to foster renewal

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

MILAN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The chairman of Italy’s biggest insurer Generali will not run for another mandate to contribute to a renewal of directors amid shareholder tensions which he said he regretted, a document showed on Wednesday.

Gabriele Galateri di Genola said in a letter to the board a copy of which was seen by Reuters he would continue as chairman only until April, when Generali’s board comes up for renewal.

“I will leave the board in full ... harmony,” Galateri wrote.

Galateri has chaired Generali’s board for the past 11 years and held the role of deputy chairman for another seven.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Maersk chairman to step down, board plans to appoint family heir

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk's Chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe has informed the board he will not stand for re-election and the board plans to appoint Robert Maersk Uggla to succeed him, the Danish shipping company said on Tuesday. The company will hold an annual general meeting on March 15, it said.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

These 20 Family Dynasties in Asia Oversee $495 Billion

Billionaires globally have faced logistical challenges during the pandemic, as property values have plunged, commercial rents nosedived and construction delays were hit by labor shortages. But most of the 20 wealthiest families in Asia ranked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index last year managed to stay on the 2021 index —...
WORLD
Reuters

France's AXA, Engie back The Shared Wood Company

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - AXA IM Alts, a unit of France's biggest insurer AXA , and energy group Engie have invested an undisclosed amount to raise funds for The Shared Wood Company, said the Paris firm set up to protect forests and the environment. The Shared Wood Company says...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generali#Milan#Italy#Chairman#Genola
Law.com

Hedge Fund Pay War Erupts at Sculptor as Board Member Quits

The dispute comes as Jimmy Levin appears to be slowly turning around Sculptor, which for years suffered outflows in the wake of a bribery investigation. Jimmy Levin’s rise to the top of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. was accompanied by eye-popping pay packages. For one director, the sums became too much.
MARKETS
Reuters

SoftBank-backed doValue in talks with UniCredit over contract

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bad loan firm doValue (DOVA.MI) is discussing a possible extension of its contract with UniCredit (CRDI.MI) but in the meantime has made prudent estimates on future problem debts the Italian bank will send its way, its CEO said. Verona-based doValue, 28.3% owned by...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on ending ‘golden visas’: too little and too late

In government, words come cheap, but it is deeds and actions that count. Judged by the threats that Boris Johnson and his ministers make against Russia over Ukraine, you might think that Britain is fully equipped to turn its warnings into deeds. Not so. When it comes to something British ministers really could control, however, like targeting the assets of Kremlin-backed oligarchs and staunching the flows of Russian-tainted money laundered through the City of London, the rhetoric runs into the sand. In this sphere, Mr Johnson’s government does the exact reverse of what is needed. It speaks loudly, but it carries a flimsy stick.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
The Associated Press

UK firm on Chagos Islands claim after Mauritius plants flag

LONDON (AP) — The British government reaffirmed its sovereignty over a remote Indian Ocean archipelago on Monday after Mauritius underlined its own territorial claim by planting a flag on the islands. Officials planted the red, blue, yellow and green flag of Mauritius on the Peros Banhos atoll in the...
U.K.
Reuters

Frugal NatWest puts European bank peers to shame

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - NatWest (NWG.L) Chief Executive Alison Rose wants to keep slashing expenses. Many of her fellow bank bosses don’t. She’s right. The 26 billion pound UK lender on Friday unveiled new financial targets. Rose wants to reduce costs by 3% this year and next to ensure a return on tangible equity (ROTE) “comfortably above” 10%. Compare that with BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Nordea (NDAFI.HE). Their business plans project expenses growing at 1.5% a year. Standard Chartered’s (STAN.L) cost base could swell by 4%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

European Union car sales in January lowest on record -ACEA

BERLIN (Reuters) - New car registrations in the European Union reached a historic low of 682,596 units in January as semiconductor shortages continued to hurt car sales across the region, data from the region’s carmaker association (ACEA) showed on Thursday. The number of new vehicles registered in the European...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indian shares end lower as banks drag; Russia-Ukraine in focus

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed in the red on Wednesday, weighed down by banks, as investors turned cautious after a massive rally in the previous session while keeping an eye on Russia-Ukraine tensions. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.17% to 17,322, while the S&P BSE...
WORLD
Reuters

G20 finance leaders dilute geopolitical risks reference in communique

Feb 18 (Reuters) - G20 finance leaders on Friday watered down language on global economic risks caused by geopolitical tensions, removing a reference to “current” tensions in their final communique issued after a contentious meeting following objections by Russia. Their statement instead said: “We will also continue to...
MARKETS
Reuters

Australia shares fall as Ukraine crisis dampens risk appetite

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australia shares fell on Friday, amid a global sell-off after geopolitical tensions flared between the United States and Russia over Ukraine, with technology stocks leading the losses. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.9% at 7,224.30 points, as of 0016 GMT, but was set for a...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Paris, London, Tokyo and Now Atlanta: Kering Eyes U.S. Expansion

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury group and Gucci owner Kering is eyeing second- and third-tier cities for possible store expansion in the United States, where its sales are booming, Chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said on Thursday. Pinault said the group was considering cities like Atlanta, Charlotte and Austin, adding...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mitsubishi, Petronas to exit Myanmar Yetagun gas project

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Petronas and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp are divesting their stakes in Myanmar's Yetagun gas project, the companies said, in the latest exits by major energy companies from the country since last year's military coup. A spokesperson from Mitsubishi told Reuters on Friday it would be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Singapore Finance Minister Announces $372 Million Jobs Support Package

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced a S$500 million ($372 million) package to support jobs and businesses as part of his budget proposals on Friday. Singapore's government has committed close to S$100 billion over the past two years to cushion its people, businesses and the economy from...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Viewsroom: Ukraine, ECB and India’s giant insurer

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Worries about an invasion of Ukraine have rattled markets, but Dasha Afanasieva says Russian investors are more sanguine. The European Central Bank faces a tougher inflation juggling act, argues Swaha Pattanaik. And Una Galani discusses the listing of India’s Life Insurance Corp. Follow...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

317K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy