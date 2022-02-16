ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATO chief: Russia 'continues the military buildup'

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

North Atlantic Treaty Organization S ecretary-General Jens Stoltenberg indicated that Russia continues to build up its military despite claims that it's withdrawing some forces.

Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday that there is no evidence of de-escalation, a day after Moscow announced that some soldiers would be retreating from their position near Ukraine .

WHITE HOUSE STEPS GINGERLY AROUND UKRAINE'S NATO AMBITIONS

“We have heard the signs from Moscow about readiness to continue diplomatic efforts, but so far, we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground. On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues the military buildup," Stoltenberg said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated similar sentiments on Wednesday in an appearance on Good Morning America , saying that the United States has seen "no meaningful pullback."

"We continue to see forces, especially forces in the vanguard of any renewed aggression against Ukraine, continuing to be at the border, to mass at the border," Blinken said, describing the situation as "deeply concerning."

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday afternoon that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is "distinctly possible."

"If Russia commits this breach by invading Ukraine, responsible nations around the world will not hesitate to respond. If we do not stand for freedom where it is at risk today, we will surely pay a steeper price tomorrow. Thank you, I’ll keep you informed,” Biden said at the White House.

Stoltenberg echoed that Russia would pay a "high price" if it invades Ukraine and said that NATO will continue to "convey a very clear message to Russia that we are ready to sit down."

NATO defense ministers will be meeting today and tomorrow to address Russia's military buildup.

