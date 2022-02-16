Survey: Personalization and Direct Mail Spark Higher Engagement Among Digitally Fatigued Audiences
In today’s business landscape, the competition for impressions, clicks, and mindshare is fierce. Despite increasingly powerful and ubiquitous digital marketing tools, many businesses find themselves struggling to gain traction among customers and prospects. To better understand the difficulties that many companies face in capturing audiences’ attention, PFL, a leading hybrid experience...martechseries.com
Comments / 0