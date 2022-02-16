ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Survey: Personalization and Direct Mail Spark Higher Engagement Among Digitally Fatigued Audiences

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s business landscape, the competition for impressions, clicks, and mindshare is fierce. Despite increasingly powerful and ubiquitous digital marketing tools, many businesses find themselves struggling to gain traction among customers and prospects. To better understand the difficulties that many companies face in capturing audiences’ attention, PFL, a leading hybrid experience...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

SRAX Uncovering Compelling Growth Opportunities Across Digital Landscape

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. 'SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its proprietary software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, has seen its financial performance growing stronger and stronger over the past year. With Sequire, SRAX solves some of the most critical problems for public companies and investors alike. “The former strives to better communicate with shareholders and the broader investment community, while the latter seeks transparency and actionable insights to uncover compelling growth opportunities in today’s cluttered digital environment,” reads a recent article. “The company offers a host of tools that public companies need to get noticed by the investment community and thrive. As a big data analytics platform, Sequire allows public companies to track their investors’ buying and selling behavior and use this information to engage their investor base across different marketing channels.”
MARKETS
pymnts

Businesses Aim to Move From Spreadsheets and Emails to Automated Solutions

In most countries in Latin America, it is mandatory that all business transactions must have an electronic invoice in the middle. “What this does is that it helps us control internally for businesses obviously the movement of money, but that also adds a large volume of operations to our already complex businesses,” Flexio Co-Founder and CEO Nathan Schorr told PYMNTS.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Digital Communications#Digital Marketing#Direct Mail#Mitt#Marketing Technology News#Attention Economy
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Forbes

Why Your Brand Needs To Make Its (Data) Intentions Clear

Andrew Reid is the CEO and founder of Rival Technologies, a mobile market research platform and one of Canada's hottest startups. In the digital age, the world can change — and change back again — in the blink of an eye. A little under 12 years ago, Google announced a revolution in how brands could reach their customers. They called it "remarketing" — and with the way they described the then-new service, it sounded very much like a dream.
INTERNET
Forbes

Affordable Internet With New Innovation And Tech Is Solving The Digital Divide

Kevin Ross is Founder and CEO of WeLink. He is a pioneer in wireless broadband and is focused on revolutionizing its future. Lloyd Morrisett, the visionary co-founder of Sesame Street, realized a significant disparity between information "haves" and "have-nots" and coined the term "digital divide" to define the problem. That was nearly a quarter-century ago, and the federal government has since doled out tens of billions of dollars in grants and loans to state and municipal governments and private industry.
INTERNET
itechpost.com

5 Types of Online Businesses to Start in 2022

Since 2020, COVID-19 has allowed many companies to successfully run their regular operations online. This cultural change in the practices of the business sector proves that viable ways exist to make income online, such as starting an online business. If you're looking to create an online business, you should first...
SMALL BUSINESS
protocol.com

AI could make our data privacy choices in the metaverse

Dense privacy policies and misleading website cookie notices are legacies of a bygone era. Today, data collection is becoming more ambient, and data is gathered in all sorts of places like virtually augmented environments and through IoT devices on city streets or in our homes. To prepare, government and private-sector...
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

Four tips for building digital-first brands

At a time during the pandemic when brick-and-mortar companies were closed or inaccessible, consumers increasingly shifted to digital. They embraced online buying and became acclimated to curbside pickups. They ordered dinner from their smartphones and tried on clothes in a virtual dressing room. By all indications, this digital shift is only going to become more tightly woven into consumers’ lives. And that matters for entrepreneurs, who need to figure out how to capitalize on this transition, adapt their existing online strategies, and grow their businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS
WWD

Vince Taps NewStore for In-store Omnichannel Platform

Click here to read the full article. Vince, which is one of three brands owned by Vince Holding Corp., has tapped NewStore for its “in-store shopping experience” platform. The omnichannel solution includes mobile POS, inventory management and store fulfillment, as well as clienteling capabilities. The rollout of the platform will be at the brand’s 68 stores in the U.S. Terms of the solution rollout were not disclosed. NewStore said in a statement that Vince “also offers a branded NewStore Consumer App, which is fully integrated into the NewStore platform. This launch makes Vince the latest customer to leverage the full NewStore Omnichannel...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How to Organize Your Online Contacts for Networking Success

Networking has become the key to career success in recent times. Whether it’s about getting a new job or getting more business opportunities. To have an active and helpful network, you need to focus on managing online contacts. Continue reading to know the best ways to keep your online contacts sorted.
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

Availability, Awareness of Digital Features Decisive in Global Retail Recovery

The quip “give the people what they want” aptly describes global shopper behavior as new research finds that the right digital features smartly deployed are winning worldwide. As we find in The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration and the latest edition in this...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

DIRECT DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC (NASDAQ:DRCT) IPO will take place February, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker DRCT. The company is offering shares at an expected price between $5.50 and $7.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 10, 2022. About DIRECT DIGITAL...
STOCKS
World Economic Forum

Data intermediaries are key to ensuring digital agency and privacy

The issue briefing "Advancing Toward Digital Agency" brought together experts to discuss the power of data intermediaries. Read the report Advancing Digital Agency: The Power of Data Intermediaries. Web 3.0 will bring about a step-change in the relationship between people and technology. In screenless environments where we want seamless interaction,...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy