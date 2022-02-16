Disaggregating Memory May be the Most Exciting Trend for Computing System Design Right Now

In-memory computing chips based on magnetoresistive random-access memory devices can provide energy-efficient hardware for machine learning tasks. In the past decade, artificial intelligence (AI) has undergone unprecedented development, introducing ground-breaking applications such as face recognition, language translation and industrial automation. But the continued advance of AI creates critical challenges in traditional digital hardware. Computers currently have to shuttle massive amounts of data between off-chip memory and processing units, a limitation known as the von Neumann bottleneck. At the same time, Moore's law, which has fuelled the development of digital electronics for decades, is running out of gas. Fundamental changes to computing hardware are needed. One potential solution is resistive memories (or memristors). When non-volatile resistive memory cells are grouped into a crossbar array, they can perform multiply"“accumulate operations - the most expensive and frequent operations in AI - by directly using Ohm's law for multiplication and Kirchhoff's current law for summation. As a result, data are both stored and processed in the same location, which essentially removes the energy and time overheads incurred by expensive off-chip memory access for data fetching in digital hardware. Resistive memory cells are also simple capacitor-like structures, providing excellent manufacturability, stackability and scalability.

