Disaggregating Memory May be the Most Exciting Trend for Computing System Design Right Now

By Dattatri Mattur
cisco.com
 2 days ago

In my first blog in this three part series, I discussed the rapid growth of key performance metrics across CPU/GPU cores, memory, network throughput, storage capacity, and peripheral interconnects. These numbers certainly attest to the sheer scale that the compute industry is willing to throw at the problem of supporting the...

