ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chuck Klosterman on Grunge, GNR and the Meaning of Classic Rock

By Bryan Rolli
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chuck Klosterman is at once a product of his time and a man outside of it. The pop culture journalist and author was born in 1972, putting him smack in the middle of the Gen X goalposts. He was a sophomore in college when Nirvana released their seminal Nevermind and witnessed...

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Nikki Sixx Calls Pearl Jam ‘One of the Most Boring Bands in History’ After Eddie Vedder Diss

Nikki Sixx has fired back at Pearl Jam after Eddie Vedder called Mötley Crüe “vacuous” and said he “despised” the band during a recent interview. Vedder kicked off the increasingly rare ‘grunge vs. hair metal’ war of words when, speaking to the New York Times recently, he compared the Seattle scene to the his tenure loading gear at a San Diego venue during the peak of glam metal.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Beatles, Ed Sullivan, and five songs that changed American music forever

On February 9, 1964, The Beatles stepped onto the stage at CBS Studio 50 in New York City to open an episode of The Ed Sullivan Show. To an accompaniment of ear-splitting screams, the band made their US TV debut watched by a record-breaking 73 million households – an estimated 40% of the US population. The band opened and closed the hour-long show with five songs: All My Loving, Till There Was You and She Loves You during their first set, and I Saw Her Standing There and I Want to Hold Your Hand during the second.
MUSIC
iheart.com

A Top Ten List Of Classic Rock's Greatest '4th' Albums

The Top Ten Greatest Classic Rock ‘Fourth’ Albums. Historic debut albums are usually done on a shoestring and they somehow grab our attention and alter our path. Sometimes they even stop us in our tracks. Great sophomore albums prove the first wasn’t a lucky accident and the third hints that this band may be hanging around for awhile. Iconic fourth albums reveal the confidence that the band members have in their own muse and their ability to stay focused on that even as the trappings and pitfalls of success beckon.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Layne Staley
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Tupac Shakur
Rolling Stone

Spoon Brings Classic Rock Vibes to ‘Kimmel’ With ‘The Hardest Cut’

Spoon showcased their unique brand of high-octane indie rock on Jimmy Kimmel Live with a performance of “The Hardest Cut,” the lead single from the band’s newest album, Lucifer on the Sofa. The record, which Rolling Stone‘s Jon Dolan proclaimed “the best thing [Spoon has] ever done,” marks a return to the long-standing Texas band’s roots — a wild, guitar-driven affair filled with “killer choruses” and “crafty rock-history updates.” It’s the group’s first release since 2017’s Hot Thoughts. In an interview with Rolling Stone in Sept. 2020, Spoon frontman Britt Daniel detailed the struggles of recording an album during a pandemic. “This is definitely the longest we’ve ever spent on a record,” he said, explaining that the album was near completion until lockdowns and other restrictions put the project on pause. “The Hardest Cut,” which dropped in October, was followed by singles “My Babe” and “Wild.” Spoon will embark on a North American tour in support of the record, kicking off April 6 in Boston and running through early June. More from Rolling StoneBastille Start a Dance Party With 'Shut Off the Lights' on 'Corden'Watch Maxwell's Seductive Performance of 'Off' on 'Colbert'Aly & AJ Down to Netflix and Chill With 'Get Over Here' on 'Kimmel'
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gnr#Rock Band#Hard Rock#Classic Rock#Nirvana#Matrix#Ucr
TVLine

That '70s Show Stars Tease Start of '90s Show Production: 'Red and Kitty, Teenagers, Grunge Rock... Let's Go!'

Red and Kitty are back in Point Place. Just days after Netflix unveiled the cast of That ’70s Show spinoff That ’90s Show, original series stars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red) are on set and sharing photos. “And we have started,” Rupp wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her pilot script and name plate, presumably from the inaugural table read. She posted the same photo on Twitter along with a different caption, writing: “Back again. The same but different. So fun.” Smith also shared a pic of his script on social media, his revealing the title of Episode...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Says New Episode Features ‘One of the Most Incredible’ Petroliana Collections

American Pickers brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe have just found the paradise for petroliana collectors during their most recent adventure. In tonight’s new episode, the Wolfe brothers traveled to the Golden State where they met a man named Juan who has just about every road and petrol sign they could ever imagine. Mike has been helping fans get excited for the latest pick by posting photos throughout the day.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Teaser Trailer for Upcoming ‘Elvis’ Movie

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann shared a new teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic Elvis, which stars Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker. "Just gotta be making the most of this thing while I can," we hear in the 15-second clip, which Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) tweeted Monday. "This could all be over in a flash." The video, available to view below, precedes a full trailer out Thursday.
MOVIES
Billboard

Here Are the Country Artists in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

When the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Dolly Parton as one of its Class of 2022 nominees on Wednesday (Feb. 2), surely the first thought for many was that Parton was an outlier. She’s a country music icon to be sure (and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame), and while she’s covered songs by Led Zeppelin,The Beatles and Neil Young, she’s hardly thought of in rock and roll circles.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Steely Dan Song Steve Gadd Didn’t Remember Playing On

Drummer Steve Gadd has been a familiar face behind the kit with classic rock luminaries including Paul Simon, Eric Clapton, James Taylor and Carly Simon. He has also done a lot of session work, so, understandably, he didn't remember playing on the title track to Steely Dan's classic Aja album when he heard it. Longtime Steely Dan producer Gary Katz shares the story during a lengthy chat centered on the 1977 album by the group.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 22 Jim Morrison Quotes

Few musicians in history have been considered such heady, thoughtful poets as has Jim Morrison, the frontman for the 1960s powerhouse band The Doors. With his curly locks, bare chest, and thoughtful tongue, Morrison raised a number of eyebrows with what he had to say as much as how he said it.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

One artist is running away with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote

Voting for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is open and one artist is absolutely running away with the competition right now. Over one million votes have already been received with more than two months left until voting closes. The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots to select the 2022 inductees.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy