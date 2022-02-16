ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

NY Times faces backlash over Wordle changes

By Markie Martin
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuA6A_0eG96WuC00

( NewsNation Now ) — It isn’t five letters, but “backlash” may be the latest word for The New York Times after it purchased the viral puzzle game Wordle.

Some users have complained the puzzles have become increasingly difficult to solve.

“It kind of takes the fun out of it. I don’t know how much longer I’ll play it if the words are getting this much harder. Like before, it was kind of like, OK, it’s like a minute to five-minute game,” said Wordle player Taylar Page.

Afraid to lose Wordle? Here are some alternatives

The Times, which has popular word games such as Spelling Bee and its crossword puzzle, said “at the time it moves to The New York Times, Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay.”

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn software engineer. He originally made it for his partner but released it to the public in October. On Nov. 1, only 90 people had played it. Within two months, that number had grown to 300,000 after people began sharing their scores on social media.

Now, the simple puzzle that lets players guess a five-letter word in six tries with no hints has millions of daily players, The Times said. It’s also become a viral online phenomenon, spurring copycats such as “Airportle,” in which the player guesses airport abbreviations, and “Queertle,” with words for the queer community.

Why your Feb. 15 Wordle solution may be different than others’

To play Wordle now, players have to visit its website. Simply type in a five-letter word. If any letters turn green, you got the right letter in the right place. Yellow letters mean right letter wrong place and gray letters mean they are not in the word of the day.

Wordle’s appeal has been in part due to its simplicity. There are no bells and whistles or ads or asking for an email address to play — just a website with 30 blank squares and a keyboard. Some apps have tried to piggyback on its success, confusing people who downloaded — or even paid for — apps on their phone thinking it’s the original Wordle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Woman finds McDonald’s burger purchased in 2017 without mold

What started off as a normal day for Megan Condry, ended with a science experiment. Condry shared a post to her Facebook wall shocked at the condition of a McDonald’s burger she purchased five years ago. She says she purchased the burger on Nov. 2, 2017 for lunch on her way to work and forgot […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Backlash#Brooklyn#Ny Times#Newsnation#The New York Times
The Independent

‘That’s not even a word’: Twitter users stumped by today’s Wordle

Just one day after Wordle users reported having two different answers, those who have played Wordle 242 have taken to Twitter to say they don’t know what today’s word is.Yesterday, users globally were left dumbfounded as Wordle gave two different answers for its 241 game, aroma and agora.The way the word game works is there is a new five-letter word each day which users have six attempts at guessing.The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle in October last year and was acquired by The New York Times (NYT) for an undisclosed seven-figure sum earlier this month.Yet today,...
INTERNET
shefinds

Meghan McCain Just Revealed This Shocking Bombshell About Her Covid Battle—So Sad!

Meghan McCain is the latest star to reveal that she had contracted COVID-19 in the past few months. However, the 37-year-old former The View co-host said that, while she is slowly improving, her battle with COVID-19 was actually not the “mild Omicron” case depicted in the media, and she and husband Ben Domenech “got very sick,” and she is now “fearful” about how long-term symptoms could affect her in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

Former 'New York Times' editor testifies on Sarah Palin editorial: 'This is my fault'

This is my fault. That's what the former top opinion editor at The New York Times said today on the witness stand. He was testifying in a defamation case brought by Sarah Palin against the newspaper. The former governor of Alaska is suing the Times over an editorial that wrongly linked one of her political action committee's ads to a mass shooting.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Examiner

Money problems aside, Black Lives Matter continues to harm America

Thanks to stellar reporting by the Washington Examiner, we now know the main Black Lives Matter organization remains leaderless and refuses to account for more than $60 million. Yet, in many ways, the group has never had more impact. For example, its educational partner began its annual Week of Action on Monday.
EDUCATION
Washington Times

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez staying off Twitter due to backlash

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is taking a break from Twitter, saying responses from people on the social media app have caused her anxiety. The New York Democrat took heat after she was spotted having drinks with actor Billy Porter in Miami without wearing a mask early last month. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 9.
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Francisco Chronicle

Sarah Palin isn’t through with the New York Times yet. She could cripple journalism before she’s done

Tuesday’s verdict in favor of the New York Times in a libel lawsuit first brought against the media outlet by Sarah Palin in 2017 doesn't mean the former governor of Alaska's legal fight is over. The 2008 vice presidential candidate’s defamation suit may still offer anti-press forces the opening they have hungered for to destroy the half-century-old ruling that has shielded news media from legal reprisal over errors in their reporting.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

New York restaurant apologises for allowing Sarah Palin to dine unvaccinated two days before positive Covid-test

A New York restaurant has apologised for allowing former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin to dine unvaccinated at the eatery two days before she tested positive for Covid-19. New York City regulations state that diners must provide proof of vaccination before entering restaurants. But nobody appeared to check if the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee was vaccinated before she dined at Elio’s on Saturday night on Manhattan’sUpper East Side. The manager of the Italian restaurant, Luca Guaitolini, said in a statement on Monday that they “are taking this isolated incident — and unfortunate oversight — very seriously”. “Elio’s adheres to...
RESTAURANTS
CNBC

Sarah Palin loses defamation case against New York Times

A U.S. judge on Monday found that Sarah Palin did not present sufficient evidence to win a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said he expected Palin to appeal, and that the appeals court "would greatly benefit from knowing how the jury would decide it."
U.S. POLITICS
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy