RB Salzburg vs. FC Bayern Predictions And Odds (Expect Rout In First Leg)

By Donnavan Smoot
 2 days ago

FC Bayern -270 Draw +450. Over/Under: 3.5 (Over: -115/Under: -105) FC Bayern is one of three teams that swept its Group, going 6-0. Bayern had the best goal differential in the group stage and will bring that same offensive energy to the match today....

CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool score, ratings: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah have Reds near Champions League quarters

Liverpool are on the verge of a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after earning a well-deserved 2-0 win at Inter Milan on Wednesday in their round of 16 first leg. The Reds dominated the chances for most of the match, but it looked like it would end in a 0-0 draw as the seconds ticked off. Substitute Roberto Firmino and superstar attacker Mohamed Salah had other ideas and both scored in the final quarter of an hour to give Liverpool the comfortable lead. The winning goal from Firmino came off a corner kick where the Brazilian headed home an unbelievable goal in the 75th minute:
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace host Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) as the Eagles hope to stun the newly-crowned Club World Cup champions. Patrick Vieira’s Eagles haven’t got the points on the board their performances have deserved this season and they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

USWNT vs. Czech Republic: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch SheBelieves Cup 2022

The United States Women’s Soccer Team returns to the pitch Thursday for the 2022 SheBelieves Cup, opening things up against the Czech Republic. Team USA hits the international circuit again after winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics and staying in form with international friendlies. The American team won the 2021 SheBelieves Cup thanks to a perfect 3-0 run. After the retirement of Carli Lloyd, the squad will be looking to new leadership from the likes of Becky Sauerbrun. However, the team will be playing without key players like Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Thursday night’s match will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also stream that broadcast via Sling and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
SOCCER
90min.com

Juventus vs Torino: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Juventus and Torino will contest the second Derby della Mole of the Serie A campaign as the Old Lady look to consolidate their place inside the top four. The Bianconeri needed a stoppage time intervention from Danilo to salvage a point at the home of fellow Champions League chasers Atalanta last weekend.
UEFA
Telegraph

Kingsley Coman grabs late draw for Bayern against RB Salzburg

Kingsley Coman scored late to salvage a 1-1 draw for Bayern Munich at Salzburg in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 meeting. Coman, who scored Bayern's winner in the 2020 final, equalised in the last minute to prevent the Bavarian giants from slumping to their second consecutive defeat after a 4-2 loss to promoted Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
UEFA
CBS Sports

RB Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Champions League contenders Bayern Munich travel to Austria on Wednesday to take on Brenden Aaronson and RB Salzburg in the first leg of their round of 16 clash. The Bavarians, coming off a shocking loss in the Bundesliga to Bochum, are the heavy favorite to rebound with a comfortable victory on the road. But the hosts, featuring German talent and former Bayern youth player Karim Adeyemi, have other plans, aiming to play giant killers in what will be their first ever UCL knockout stage match.
UEFA
ESPN

Torino's Belotti stunts Juventus' title hopes in derby draw

Juventus' faint Serie A title hopes were further dented by local rivals Torino, who fought their way back to earn a deserved 1-1 draw in Friday night's derby. An Andrea Belotti volley in the second half cancelled out Matthijs de Ligt's early header, leaving Juve fourth in the table on 47 points after 26 games, eight behind leaders AC Milan, who visit bottom side Salernitana on Saturday.
SOCCER
BBC

Europa League: Barcelona v Napoli

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "100% ready" to play in Barcelona's Europa League knockout round play-off first leg against Napoli, says boss Xavi. The striker has made two substitute appearances for Barca since his free transfer move from Arsenal, having last started a game on 2 December. This is the first European...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Europa Conference League round-up: Slavia Prague stun Fenerbahce in five-goal thriller and Dimitri Payet seals Marseille victory over Qarabag

Slavia Prague won 3-2 away at Fenerbahce in the first leg of their Europa Conference League knockout stage play-off tie on Thursday. Ibrahim Traore side-footed Slavia's opener just before the interval but Dimitris Pelkas levelled coolly just before the hour. Oscar Dorley's spectacular lofted strike and substitute Ondrej Lingr's low...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Juventus hosts Torino for the Derby della Mole

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Juventus hosts Torino for the Derby della Mole (Turin Derby) in Serie A. Danilo’s injury-time equalizer at Atalanta on Sunday stretched Juve’s unbeaten run in the league to 11 games, but the “Old Lady” will need the same resilience against its local rival, which has one of the best defenses in Serie A. Only Juve and Inter Milan have conceded fewer than Torino’s 25 goals in 24 games, while its 69 shots allowed on target is the lowest in the division. Torino lost both its last games –- to Udinese and Venezia –- giving it added incentive to claim derby honors and get back on track. Torino captain Andrea Belotti’s return as a substitute last weekend is timely. Both Rolando Mandragora and Saša Lukić are available again after serving suspensions against Venezia. Denis Zakaria should start for Juve after being rested against Atalanta, while fellow new signing Dušan Vlahović will get another chance to shine after failing to score in Bergamo on Sunday.
UEFA
BBC

Atletico Madrid 0-1 Levante: La Liga champions stunned by bottom club

Atletico Madrid's poor form continued as the La Liga champions were beaten by bottom club Levante on Wednesday. Gonzalo Melero scored the only goal of the game in the second half, driving home from the middle of the box. Angel Correa thought he had equalised in stoppage time with a...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Serie A Star Power Index: Maignan assists AC Milan, Piatek filling in for Fiorentina, Malinovskyi on fire

Welcome to the Serie A Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players who are most controlling the buzz around Italy. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing. It simply means you're capturing the Serie A world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order as it pertains to the buzz they're generating. You can watch Serie A's top players all season long on Paramount+.
SOCCER
