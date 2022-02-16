ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Disney World, Publix, Tampa’s Straz Center ease up on COVID-19 protocols

By Sharon Kennedy Wynne
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGvSK_0eG94rAv00
Starting Thursday, Disney will ease up on its mask requirement. [ JOE BURBANK | AP ]

Three of the most cautious organizations when it came to COVID-19 protocols — Walt Disney World, Publix and the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts — this week are easing up on their requirements for masks and vaccines, but in differing ways.

Starting Thursday, Walt Disney World is easing its mask requirements to let fully vaccinated people ditch the face mask even when indoors. Tampa’s David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts will no longer require guests to show a COVID-19 vaccine card or proof of a negative test to see a show there.

And as of this week, Publix has changed its policy for employees, “as a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine.” Fully vaccinated employees have the option not to wear face coverings —but pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines.

Disney, unlike other Florida theme parks, was still requiring face masks when indoors at its hotels and park properties. But there are still some restrictions. Regardless of vaccination status, all visitors age 2 or older must wear a mask when inside enclosed transportation, including the monorail, Skyliner and buses.

Disney is still asking unvaccinated visitors to continue to wear face coverings indoors.

Tampa’s Straz Center had been requiring that guests show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a recent negative test before seeing a show. It also has required face masks for everyone inside its buildings. In an email to patrons this week, the performing arts center said it was changing the vaccine and testing policy, but keeping its mask requirement in place after consulting with public health advisers.

The reason, it said, is that the recent omicron variant has affected just about everyone, unvaccinated or not.

“The decision to eliminate the requirement is based on the recognition that vaccinated as well as unvaccinated individuals are contracting the virus with similar regularity,” a Straz email to patrons said. “Therefore, proof of vaccination among audience members is no longer a useful mitigation measure. However, health and science professionals continue to advocate masking as a highly effective means of reducing transmission. As a result, The Straz is maintaining our indoor mask policy (with no food or drink in the theaters) until case numbers decline significantly.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

At Tampa’s Synapse Summit, all eyes on Florida’s tech, innovation growth

Tampa wasn’t exactly a power player on the global tech scene when Pam Miniati was organizing the Florida Israel Business Accelerator five years ago. “We’d say, ‘Come to Florida!’ and they’d know where Florida is; and we’d say ‘Come to Tampa!’ and they’d say, ‘Tampa? Where is Tampa?’” Miniati said Thursday at the fifth annual Synapse Summit at Amalie Arena. “It was not on the map. It was not on anyone’s radar, especially internationally.”
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

The only vibe shifts I will accept

Welcome, class, to zeitgeist competence hour. Today’s term is “vibe shift.”. “Lady, what?” you say. Vibe shift is the phrase of the moment. It’s a trend about trends (!) coined by a trend (!) forecaster and brand consultant named Sean Monahan. He has sliced the last two decades into phases based on fashion, music and politics, predicting what’s ahead. Vibe shift is less about the exact shoes we’ll wear and more about a sensibility and, well, vibe.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Tampa Bay Times

Paul McCartney is coming to Orlando

Say, say, say, it’s been a long and winding road since Paul McCartney was last on tour. But the former Beatle has announced his U.S. Got Back tour, which will make a stop at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on May 28. Tickets go on sale Feb. 25. McCartney’s...
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

5 Reasons You Should Be at the Florida State Fair

To celebrate the 118th year of state fair traditions, here are five reasons you should Find Your FUN at the. Reason #1: The FOOD! Deep-fried everything for as far as the eye can see. With over 200 food. vendors across the grounds, you can find everything from gourmet build your...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Bardmoor-Osceola neighborhoods at center of everything Pinellas offers

Situated between Lake Seminole and Belcher Road, the communities of Bardmoor and Osceola are about as central as one can get in Pinellas County. Sitting in a strip of unincorporated Pinellas County between the cities of Seminole on the west and Pinellas Park to the east, it’s close to shopping, great schools, splendid Lake Seminole Park, and the Gulf beaches. A few minutes by car are the most desirable destinations in the county, including downtown St. Pete, Clearwater Beach and the waters of Tampa Bay.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco tourism officials consider next additions to their Florida Sports Coast venue offerings

NEW PORT RICHEY — Even as the pandemic took hold in early 2020, one part of Pasco County’s economy weathered the storm well — its sports tourism industry. Lacking a convention center and sugar-sand beaches, the suburban county north of Tampa Bay has bet big on holding amateur sporting competition to lure tourists. And as COVID-19 shuttered businesses and emptied concert halls, those games played on.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Tampa Bay Times

Book Talk

Poet Gianna Russo, Wordsmith of the city of Tampa and Saint Leo University professor, and photographer Jenny Carey will discuss and sign their new collaborative book, All I See Is Your Glinting: 90 Days in the Pandemic, at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. Free; RSVP here.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay area pets hoping to find loving homes

Cooper is a 7-year-old male dog of unknown breed. He loves to go for walks and romp in the yard. Even though her weighs in at 60-pounds, he thinks he’s a lap dog. He likes to cuddle up for butt scratches. He takes treats gently and knows the sit, down, stay and come commands. Cooper would do best in a home with older children or adults only. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Skyliner#Walt Disney World#The Performing Arts#Pharmacy Associates#Straz Center#Omicron#Ind
Tampa Bay Times

Bon Jovi giving local bands a chance to open for the group on tour

Rockers Bon Jovi are making a stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on April 15. As part of their tour, simply called 2022, the band is giving local acts the chance to open for them. Bands are encouraged to submit an audition video of original music to bonjovi.com/openingact. One local band will be selected for each tour date. Tampa Bay rockers, post your video and make us proud — we’ll be livin’ on a prayer to see who gets chosen.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Skanska executive talks Tampa Bay construction and need for diversity

Skanska is involved in some of the largest development projects in Tampa Bay. The global construction firm is currently working on the University of South Florida’s Research Park, the renovation of the Tampa Convention Center and Imagine Clearwater. It’s also had a hand in the St. Petersburg Pier, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park and the expansion of Tampa International Airport’s main terminal.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Tampa Bay Times

Unisen Senior Living Summer Concert Series

Unisen hosts 2nd Annual Concert Under the Stars Series. Unisen Senior Living is hosting a spring concert series to give visitors a chance to experience their vibrant community. The concerts are free, but RSVPs are required to ensure there’s plenty of food and drinks for all. Embracing the truly...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Our Experience is Your Peace of Mind at The Palms of Largo

Located in the heart of Pinellas County, The Palms of Largo is one of the most unique and exceptional senior living, health care and retirement campuses in the nation. Situated on the beautifully manicured grounds of the scenic, 95-acre campus are six different innovative communities. Together they serve a wide range of lifestyle preferences, continuing care needs and age groups.
LARGO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy