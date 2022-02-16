ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Vincent Zhou is finally out of quarantine after missing his event. 'A stroke of bad luck'

By Christine Brennan, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

BEIJING – Vincent Zhou couldn’t watch as the men’s Olympic figure skating competition went on without him last week.

In isolation after a positive COVID-19 test in a hotel room somewhere in Beijing – he still isn’t exactly sure where he was, other than it was about a 30-minute drive from the Olympic Village – he kept up with the results, but that was all he could do.

"It was too emotionally difficult to actually watch it," Zhou said on a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday after his week-long isolation ended. "Of course I wanted to see how my teammates did. I was extremely happy when both Nathan (Chen, the Olympic gold medalist) and Jason (Brown, who finished sixth) knocked it out of the park.

"It also was very difficult for me seeing the results because I knew I could have medaled. I’ve been training consistently where I could deliver well enough to pull a score like that and win the bronze medal, so definitely a very difficult day for me. But I worked through it mentally and I’m happy to be out … so I don’t really want to dwell on the negatives too much."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ParL3_0eG94ewi00
Vincent Zhou skates in the men's long program during the Beijing Olympics. George Walker IV, USA TODAY Sports

Zhou, 21, helped Team USA to the silver medal (perhaps to turn into gold later pending the results of the Russian doping scandal ) by skating the men’s team long program, but was robbed of the opportunity to compete in his main event when he shockingly found out he had tested positive for COVID Feb. 7.

He had been so cautious that even his teammates remarked about how they often saw him by himself.

"I think it’s true that I’ve been one of the most careful people," he said. "Everything short of moving to Antarctica. I’ve taken lots of precautions. I tried to eat away from people. I chew with my mask on. I think it’s just really unfortunate. A stroke of bad luck. I honestly don’t know how I got it but I controlled the things that I could and sometimes bad things happen."

TEXT ALERTS: Sign up for behind-the-scenes access from our reporters on the ground

OLYMPICS NEWSLETTER: All of our coverage straight to your inbox

MEDAL COUNT: How each country is performing at the Winter Games

The day he won an Olympic silver medal was the day he found out he tested positive. "Definitely not easy at all. … I was not showing any symptoms certainly when I received the news of the positive test which was why it was very shocking for me. It was just kind of out of the blue."

Time stood still. He said he thinks he was in quarantine for a week. He barely felt sick. "The worst thing was probably a sore throat and some congestion."

He caught up with friends who reached out to him. Famous people too. He offered one name: Josh Groban. "One of the really cool ones, he’s the singer of my short program music. That was a really wholesome moment and it made me feel supported and I appreciated to know that he had seen my short program."

Zhou worked out with his trainer through video calls, did walk-throughs of his programs and made sure to eat and sleep at the right times.

"I think I used Netflix for the first time in my whole life," he said. What did he watch? Appropriately enough, he mentioned the documentary "Icarus," which is about Russian doping.

"I just wanted to understand the history a little better and hopefully avoid saying anything stupid that I didn’t know about."

He actually had something quite intelligent to offer about the Kamila Valieva doping controversy . "It definitely is a pretty shocking and scary situation we have going on here where I would understand completely if the (women skaters) didn’t exactly trust the integrity of the competition and the fairness of everything."

Even though his event has been over for a week, he will be back on Olympic ice once more: he was invited to perform in Sunday’s skating exhibition.

"It definitely will carry more significance for me because it’s that touch on Olympic ice which I unfortunately wasn’t able to have so that does make it more meaningful."

Next month, he will compete at the world championships in France. "In a way you could say it might be like my personal Olympics," he said, cautioning quickly, "Don’t use that quote as a headline. It’s just kind of a you-know-how-it-is type quote."

He will join the Stars on Ice skating tour after worlds and plans to return to his studies at Brown University in the fall. "I will not stop skating. I won’t quit skating but we’ll see how it goes."

For now though, he’s back to being an Olympian, going to practices, living in the village, catching up on what he missed. "I am getting back into living life again."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vincent Zhou is finally out of quarantine after missing his event. 'A stroke of bad luck'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Groban
Popculture

Brittany George, Aspiring Olympian, Dead at 24

Brittany George, an aspiring Olympian from Australia was found dead in a Brisbane neighborhood located in Queensland on Jan. 27, according to the Courier-Mail (per E! News). She was 24 years old. George was reported missing as the last time she was seen was on Jan. 21. The cause of death has not been announced.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Ice Skating#Brown University#Bad Luck#Usa Today Sports Zhou#Team Usa#Russian#Covid
TODAY.com

Russian skater Kamila Valieva takes 4th in shocking Olympics women’s final

Russian skater Kamila Valieva finished in fourth place in figure skating Thursday during the women's individual event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, a shocking development for the embattled athlete who was once considered a gold medal favorite. The Russian Olympic Committee star, 15, stumbled or fell multiple times during...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Seattle Times

Britain’s relay team loses Olympic silver over Ujah doping

LONDON (AP) — In one of Britain’s biggest Olympic doping scandals, the 4×100-meter relay team was stripped of its silver medal from Tokyo after C.J. Ujah’s doping violation was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday. Ujah was part of the quartet alongside...
WORLD
CBS Sports

Winter Olympics: American figure skating team offered torches, not silver medals, amid Kamila Valieva drama

While a doping case against ROC's Kamila Valieva is being resolved, the United States Olympic figure skating team was offered torches instead of their silver medals, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. The medal ceremony for the team figure skating event has not yet taken place because the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled that no medal ceremony that included Valieva would occur until her case is fully resolved.
SPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

391K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy