ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Government ‘expects’ Met Police not to publish 300 Partygate photos

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiH1B_0eG94SIs00

Boris Johnson ’s government has asked the Metropolitan Police to confirm whether or not it will publish more than 300 photos received as part of the investigation in alleged parties at No 10 and Whitehall.

The Cabinet Office has said it “expects” that Scotland Yard will not to publish the pictures once the probe concludes, according to a document leaked to ITV News.

The update document sent to civil servants by the Cabinet Office’s liaison unit said police been asked about photos of gatherings – given that they could potentially identify staff members involved.

It stated: “Consistent with its indication that it will not publish the identities of anyone issued a FPN [fixed-penalty notice], we would not expect the Met to publish photographs. The liaison unit has asked the Met to confirm this.”

The Independent understands the Cabinet Office is seeking to clarify whether the photos will be made public, and is not attempting to influence police decisions.

Scotland Yard is unlikely to reveal the names of any individuals hit with fines linked to the 12 gatherings under investigation, since the identity of people issued with fixed-penalty notices is not usually disclosed by police.

It follows reports that a Q&A sheet was sent by the liaison unit to government officials caught up in the inquiry, detailing certain aspects of what information will and will not be published by the police over the course of their investigation.

The document cited by The Telegraph suggests that the number of fines issued for the alleged parties, if any, will be made public by police. The Met is also expected to publish its reasons for issuing tickets.

However, officials were reportedly told the names of those receiving FPNs, if such fines are imposed, will not be revealed, and their details will not be shared with the civil service.

Scotland Yard confirmed a document had been drawn up by the Cabinet Office to brief staff and it was “consulted on those aspects relevant to its investigation and legal processes”.

The Met declined to comment on the reported request from the government regarding photos, and it is understood that the Cabinet Office has yet received a response to its query.

More than 300 photos and 500 pages of information were given to the force by the Cabinet Office last month.

The Met has sent a questionnaire to approximately 50 people as it conducts its inquiry, titled Operation Hillman. Mr Johnson received his questionnaire on Friday, and Downing Street has since said his responses will not be made public.

It has been reported that Mr Johnson is working with a personal lawyer on his response to the police investigation.

According to ITV News, the prime minister’s advisers believe that if he can prove he did not get drunk at events he allegedly attended, and resumed his duties afterwards, he may be able to make the case they were part of his working day.

The PM previously admitted he was present for 25 minutes at the notorious “bring your own booze” gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, but said he thought it was a “work event” to thank staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

Adam Wagner, a human rights barrister and expert in Covid laws, said the argument about whether Mr Johnson went back to work afterwards was “irrelevant”.

The lawyer tweeted: “Look, it’s up to the PM how he puts his case and I say good luck to him and his bold arguments! But they don’t sound like good arguments.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s responses to Partygate police questionnaire ‘will not be made public’

Boris Johnson’s responses to his Metropolitan Police questionnaire into social gatherings at No 10 will not be made public, Downing Street has said. The prime minister insisted he will have “a lot more” to say on the Partygate scandal once the Scotland Yard probe is concluded.The Met has sent the questionnaire to Mr Johnson and approximately 50 staff members as it investigates a dozen gatherings at No 10 while strict Covid rules were still in place.On an official visit to Scotland, Mr Johnson was asked whether he and his lawyers had responded to the police questionnaire yet.He told reporters:...
U.K.
The Independent

Met Police reviewing decision not to investigate Downing Street Christmas quiz after photo emerges

The police investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street could be extended to include a 13th event, after a picture emerged of Boris Johnson with an open bottle of bubbly, a colleague wearing tinsel and another in a Santa hat.The photograph – obtained by The Daily Mirror – is understood to show a virtual Christmas quiz staged in No 10 in December 2020, which had previously been ruled out of the Metropolitan Police inquiry because of a lack of evidence that rules had been broken.But within hours of its publication, Scotland Yard said that its assessment was under...
U.K.
The Independent

Chancellor not expecting to have to answer police questions over ‘partygate’

The Chancellor appeared to suggest that he does not expect to be asked to fill out a police questionnaire about his involvement in a No 10 event that possibly broke Covid rules.Scotland Yard has said it will be sending formal legal questionnaires by the end of the week to more than 50 individuals, from whom officers involved with Operation Hillman – the probe into so-called “partygate” – wish to hear, regarding the 12 events they are investigating.Rishi Sunak has previously confirmed that he was at one of the events subject to Metropolitan Police inquiries – a birthday do held by...
U.K.
WKRC

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (CNN/CNN PRIMA NEWS/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A Czech singer who deliberately contracted COVID-19 in order to obtain a health pass has died. Proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities in the Czech Republic. Hana Horka, the vocalist for the band...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
Reuters

Italy reports 101,864 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 415 deaths

ROME, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy reported 101,864 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 41,247 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 415 from 326. Italy has registered 149,512 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Metropolitan Police#Scotland Yard#Itv News#The Cabinet Office#Q A#The Telegraph
The Independent

Government ‘set for U-turn’ on mandatory vaccines for health workers

The Government is expected to announce a U-turn on mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS and social care workers, according to reports.Sajid Javid has been facing pressure to scrap the requirement for health workers in England to be vaccinated by April amid fears it will lead to a major staffing crisis.The Health Secretary is set to meet ministers on the Covid-Operations Cabinet committee on Monday to confirm the U-turn, according to The Daily Telegraph.The newspaper reported that the Government is ending the policy because Omicron is milder than previous variants.It comes after the Department of Health and Social Care said last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Officer who ‘took advantage’ of vulnerable women he met on duty searched their police records, watchdog says

A police officer who formed inappropriate relationships with three vulnerable women he met while on duty used his force’s computer system to browse their police records, a watchdog has said.Gross misconduct allegations were found proven against 26-year-old Sam Bate at a Sussex Police disciplinary hearing last Wednesday.While the former police constable resigned from the force in January ahead of the hearing, it was ruled that Mr Bate would have been dismissed were he still serving with the force, and he has been barred from working for the police in the future.“Abuse of position for sexual purpose is a form of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Telegraph

Downing Street parties: What to expect from the Met Police investigation

The Metropolitan Police has pledged to complete its investigation into alleged breaches of Covid rules at government gatherings “promptly” after receiving material requested from Sue Gray’s team. An initial report led by the senior civil servant into lockdown parties in Downing Street was released on February 1,...
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson ‘focused on the job’ despite police quiz over partygate, minister says

Boris Johnson is “absolutely focused on the job” despite having to answer the questions of police investigating alleged lockdown breaches in Downing Street, a Cabinet minister has said.Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis insisted the Prime Minister will “fight” and will win the next general election as he faces the prospect of Tory MPs forcing a vote to oust him as leader.Mr Johnson said he will take a trip out of London to Scotland and northern England this week, as he strives to avoid a fine by answering a legal questionnaire from Scotland Yard.Calls for his resignation will only grow if...
POLITICS
Boston Globe

UK police question Johnson’s staff on ‘partygate’ and new photo that emerged

Boris Johnson came under renewed pressure over parties held in his Downing Street office during the pandemic, after the UK police said they would contact more than 50 people over the gatherings and a potentially damaging new photo emerged showing the prime minister at a Christmas event. Police will send...
U.K.
BBC

Patel 'appalled and sickened' by Metropolitan Police report

A failure in leadership has been revealed by a report that found misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment in London's police force, the home secretary has said. Priti Patel told the Home Affairs Committee there were "some very, very serious and significant matters" that needed following-up and further investigation, over...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Met Police partygate probe to continue as normal

The investigation, which is being led by Commander Catherine Roper, is not expected to be disrupted by her departure. The Metropolitan Police said its investigation into alleged parties held at Downing Street during lockdown will not be affected by Dame Cressida Dick’s resignation. Dame Cressida announced on Thursday she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Refugee hotel rooms ‘not good value for money’ says Afghanistan evacuee

A British man who was evacuated from Kabul just days after his wedding has described feeling “literally stuck” in a London hotel as thousands of refugees and asylum seekers await news of permanent accommodation from the Home Office.Abdul and Fatima, whose names have been changed, were married at the beginning of August last year but fled to the UK soon after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15.Abdul, a 26-year-old medical student who was born in Afghanistan told the PA news agency: “I think the Government is spending quite a lot in terms of providing rooms in the...
WORLD
MarketRealist

Billionaire Andrew Forrest Launches Criminal Action Against Facebook

Self-made billionaire Andrew Forrest is the founder of Fortescue Metals Group (FMG), which is one of the largest iron ore producers in the world. Forrest, who once served as the company’s CEO, now serves as its chairman and remains a large shareholder. Although Forrest is best known for spending his time focusing on FMG and being “Australia’s biggest philanthropist,” he has had to shift his focus to Facebook’s recklessness.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

509K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy