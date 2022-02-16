ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

'Citibank v. Kerszko': A Trifecta of Novel Issues and Determinations, Part I

By Elliott Scheinberg
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority opinion, in Citibank, N.A. v. Kerszko, 2022 NY Slip Op 00032 (2d Dep’t 2022) (Dillon, J.), is a discerning and masterful dissection of the junction where “a...

www.law.com

Law.com

Nonlawyers May Not Represent Parties in Arbitration or Mediation

The law in New Jersey is clear: A nonlawyer who represents a party in arbitration or mediation engages in the unauthorized practice of law. The Jan. 24, 2022, editorial, titled “Who May Represent a Party in Arbitration?” states that the law in New Jersey is unclear as to whether nonlawyers may represent parties in arbitration. This is incorrect; the law in New Jersey is clear. Nonlawyers may not represent parties in arbitration or mediation. Supreme Court Committee on the Unauthorized Practice of Law Opinion 57 (April 2021). Out-of-state lawyers may engage in this conduct, but only if they qualify to do so pursuant to RPC 5.5(b)(3)(ii).
Law.com

Second Department Declines Extending ‘Carpenter’ to Live Cell Tracking: ‘Costan’

Prosecutors are generally a traditional lot and rarely big risk takers. Too much is hanging in the balance with people’s lives and reputations. They expect close scrutiny of their work whether from experienced supervisors, skeptical and zealous defense attorneys, the wary eyes of trial and appellate courts, and, of course, the news media and the general public. You accept all of that when you take the oath of a prosecutor to defend and preserve the Constitution. That’s why when the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its groundbreaking decision in Carpenter v. United States, __U.S. __, 201 L. Ed. 2d 507, 138 S. Ct. 2206 (2018), some criminal attorneys waited with anticipation as to how prosecutors would handle the new rule.
Law.com

Once Disbarred, Twice Admonished: Pa. Attorney With Long Disciplinary Record Receives 5-Year Suspension

A “recidivist offender” for disciplinary matters has been suspended from practice for five years for allegedly abandoning a client, missing a trial and failing to follow proper evidentiary procedures. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Feb. 11 ordered that Philadelphia-based solo practitioner William D. Hobson’s law license be suspended...
Law.com

Company Sues Wells Fargo Over Allege Banking Scam

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Wells Fargo and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court in connection with an alleged banking scam. The lawsuit was brought by FGP Law LLC on behalf of CFSystems360, Capital Auto Brokers and other plaintiffs who claim that Wells Fargo has put an unlawful hold on their funds based on an invalid claim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00556, Cfsystems360, LLC et al v. Ford et al.
Law.com

Man Sues CarMax Over Alleged ADA Violations

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. CarMax was sued Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The court action, brought by Matthew N. Pope P.C. on behalf of Michael Estrada, alleges physical access barriers at a Columbus, Georgia, facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00559, Estrada v. Carmax Auto Superstores, Inc.
Law.com

Preparing for Proliferating Privacy Laws: The Morning Minute

WHO GOT THE WORK?℠ - Rudy Hill of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Coachcomm in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 5 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Marcus & Shapira on behalf of Westcom Wireless Inc., contends that Coachcomm, a football headset communications provider, falsely advertises its “Cobalt Plus” headset system as being the only system available on the market with advanced features. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak, is 2:22-cv-00037, Westcom Wireless, Inc. v. Coachcomm, LLC. Read the complaint on Law.com Radar and check out the most recent edition of Law.com’s Who Got the Work?℠ column to find out which law firms and lawyers are being brought in to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients.
Law.com

Lost Chance for Better Outcome and Proximate Cause: Case Updates

Recent appellate division decisions have made it abundantly clear that the medical malpractice doctrine of lost chance of a better outcome is an accepted basis for recovery of substantial damages. In cases involving delayed diagnosis or omission failures qualified expert testimony based on the evidence addressing each of the various departures as a proximate cause of or substantial factor in causing the lost chance or increased injury is part and parcel of plaintiff’s prima facie case. Examining the case law on this doctrine will help counsel craft the requisite medical expert opinion questions and present appropriate jury charges as well as prepare for jury voir dire.
Law.com

Tailoring and Enforcing Workplace COVID-19 Vaccine Policies in the Absence of a Federal Mandate

While some employers suspended their mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policies and plans after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the administration’s private-employer mandate, others are considering whether to keep their policies and plans in place. Independent of the Biden Administration’s private-employer COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate, many employers either have adopted or plan...
Law.com

Perfume Retailer Pushes Back Against Employees' Collective Arbitration Claim

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Jackson Lewis filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Perfumes 4 U and Ron A. Friedman. The suit arises from a dispute involving an underlying collective action demand for arbitration filed by defendant and former Perfumes 4 U manager Robin Rawls. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00625, Perfumes 4 U Las Vegas, Inc. et al v. Rawls.
