'Citibank v. Kerszko': A Trifecta of Novel Issues and Determinations, Part I

Prosecutors are generally a traditional lot and rarely big risk takers. Too much is hanging in the balance with people’s lives and reputations. They expect close scrutiny of their work whether from experienced supervisors, skeptical and zealous defense attorneys, the wary eyes of trial and appellate courts, and, of course, the news media and the general public. You accept all of that when you take the oath of a prosecutor to defend and preserve the Constitution. That’s why when the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its groundbreaking decision in Carpenter v. United States, __U.S. __, 201 L. Ed. 2d 507, 138 S. Ct. 2206 (2018), some criminal attorneys waited with anticipation as to how prosecutors would handle the new rule.

LAW ・ 15 HOURS AGO