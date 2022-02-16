How to Stop Emotional Flooding: Teen Self-Soothing Techniques

Originally Posted On: https://trystressmanagement.com/natural-remedies-supplements/emotional-freedom-tapping-techniques-for-anxiety/. Emotional Freedom Techniques, or EFT, is a form of psychological acupressure. It involves tapping on critical points in the body while simultaneously using a verbal affirmation to reduce any negative emotions that have been identified as being present. This technique was developed by Gary Craig, who used it for his stress and anxiety issues before teaching it to others and incorporating other methods such as yoga breathing exercises into the process. In addition to this, there are many different variations of EFT which can be tailored specifically for specific needs, including those with PTSD symptoms or an anxiety disorder diagnosis from a doctor like Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD).
