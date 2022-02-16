How to Stop Emotional Flooding: Teen Self-Soothing Techniques

A mother is warning parents about a condition after her infant had to be rushed to the ER. It was a shocking experience for the mom who had to admit her 5-month-old son after a single strand of hair got wrapped around one of his little toes tightly. The strand, in turn, restricted blood flow to his toe. The baby had to be admitted last night to the hospital because circulation was not improving and there was risk of losing his toe. He had a total of 12 Nurse Practitioners, Pediatricians and Surgeons look at it and they tried to find the hair.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO