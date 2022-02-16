ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW System to remove mask requirement by spring break

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The UW System will remove mandatory mask requirements by spring break, officials announced Wednesday.

System President Tommy Thompson will work with chancellors, with the goal of removing on-campus mask mandates as soon as March 1.

Every UW System school has some form of mask mandate in place, however, those mandates differ from campus to campus.

The move comes as COVID-19 case rates decline across the state. Dane County announced earlier this week that it will have its mask mandate expire. UW-Madison has yet to announce any changes to its masking policy.

“Wisconsin has one of the fastest rates of coronavirus decline in the country,” Thompson said in a statement. “While we will continue to take prudent prevention measures when warranted, restrictions can be lifted as case counts drop.”

COVID-19 vaccines and tests will remain available on campus, and the UW System will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and change course if necessary.

On Wednesday, UW-Eau Claire, UW-River Falls, and UW-Stout released a joint statement saying the campuses would end masking requirements on March 12.

