ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Girl Before’s Jessica Plummer on Therapy and Channeling a ‘Tortured Soul’

By Ashley Shannon Wu
Vulture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers ahead for the HBO Max miniseries The Girl Before. Jessica Plummer once joked that she wanted a “lighthearted” role after portraying a domestic-abuse survivor on the BBC’s EastEnders. That didn’t happen. In HBO Max’s new limited series The Girl Before, Plummer portrays Emma Matthews, a sexual-assault survivor who finds herself...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'The Girl Before' Stars Ben Hardy, Jessica Plummer Talk 'Very Strange' Setting of HBO Max Series (Exclusive)

HBO Max's latest original offering, The Girl Before, might serve up some steamy thrills against an elegant backdrop of cutting-edge design and architecture, but according to the show's stars, the modern "smart home" nestled cozily in a London suburb is more than meets the eye even off-screen. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com about the murder-mystery series, The Girl Before stars Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy admit the home — also known as the "housekeeper" — was a lot like another character with its own complex personality.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star Phoebe Roberts explains Freya Wozniak's big confessions

Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours star Phoebe Roberts has shared details of her character Freya Wozniak's secrets. Freya has kept fans guessing ever since she arrived in Erinsborough last month, but answers are coming as she decides that her love interest Levi Canning deserves the truth. In Monday's episode on Channel...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Anna Sorokin Continues Her Hustle, Docuseries in the Works

They say the devil works hard but Anna Sorokin works harder. According to Deadline, the fake heiress has wasted absolutely no time and is working on a docuseries that explores her life after prison. She’s currently in detention by immigration authorities due to overstaying her visa but has her eyes set (through her designer glasses) on her own reality show. Sorokin’s life and scams are currently on display in the Netflix series Inventing Anna, which follows journalist Vivian Kent in the pursuit of the truth about Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin. Bunim-Murray Productions, a.k.a. the company that brought you reality-TV gems like The Real World and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, is currently trying to find a home for the potential series. Director of development Michael Driscoll said, “Anna’s story is very much alive and still unfolding as we speak. We’ve been developing this project with her for months now — and spent countless hours on phone and video calls with her. She is a complicated and fascinating character, and we are looking forward to telling the next chapter of her ever-evolving tale.” Wonder how many Cup O’ Noodles all those phone calls cost.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Jessica Plummer
Person
Skream
Person
Ben Hardy
Person
Ray Nelson
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

All the Details on Simone Biles’ Super-Special Engagement Ring

In case you missed yesterdays happy/joyful news, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are engaged!!!!!!!!. Simone announced the news on Instagram along with a ton of beautiful pics, writing, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🤎 @jowens_3.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Perjury#Hbo#Wizards
E! News

Married at First Sight's Alyssa Begs Producers to Not Make Her Move In With Husband

Watch: "Married at First Sight" EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek. Looks like Alyssa and Chris' aren't getting the happily ever after they had hoped for. Alyssa and Chris said "I do" during the season 14 premiere of Married at First Sight on Jan. 5, but the honeymoon phase is certainly over. Now, in an E! News exclusive sneak peek, Alyssa and Chris head to the tennis courts—but it's not all fun and games.
TV & VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

Mariah Carey posts rare selfie with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after Nick Cannon’s public plea

As always, Mariah Carey is unbothered. Just a few days after her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, released a song dedicated to their relationship, the “We Belong Together singer shared a look at her Valentine’s Day, which she spent with her boyfriend of more than five years, Bryan Tanaka. Clearly, she’s wasn’t spending her special day thinking about the Wild ‘N Out creator.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Is Trashing Yet Another Legacy Character — and for What?

CBS might as well stand for Catastrophically Being Steered. The Young and the Restless already brought back one popular protagonist as a traumatized Debbie Downer. (You know it’s true, Chance.) And now it’s taking another, the legacy character of Nick and Sharon’s son Noah, and turning him into a creepy Mopey McMoperson.
TV SERIES
People

Dolly Parton Reveals How She Keeps Her Marriage 'Spicy': 'I Like to Dress Up for Carl'

Dolly Parton is sharing how she keeps her 55-year marriage to Carl Thomas Dean fresh!. "I like to dress up for Carl," the country star — who married Dean on May 30, 1966 — told E! News' Daily Pop Wednesday. "Every day, I put on some makeup and fix my hair because I think, 'Well, the whole world, I'm out here and everybody else sees me all dressed up, and I'm not going to just kind of go home and just flop on him.' "
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy