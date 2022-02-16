The Girl Before’s Jessica Plummer on Therapy and Channeling a ‘Tortured Soul’

They say the devil works hard but Anna Sorokin works harder. According to Deadline, the fake heiress has wasted absolutely no time and is working on a docuseries that explores her life after prison. She’s currently in detention by immigration authorities due to overstaying her visa but has her eyes set (through her designer glasses) on her own reality show. Sorokin’s life and scams are currently on display in the Netflix series Inventing Anna, which follows journalist Vivian Kent in the pursuit of the truth about Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin. Bunim-Murray Productions, a.k.a. the company that brought you reality-TV gems like The Real World and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, is currently trying to find a home for the potential series. Director of development Michael Driscoll said, “Anna’s story is very much alive and still unfolding as we speak. We’ve been developing this project with her for months now — and spent countless hours on phone and video calls with her. She is a complicated and fascinating character, and we are looking forward to telling the next chapter of her ever-evolving tale.” Wonder how many Cup O’ Noodles all those phone calls cost.

