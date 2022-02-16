ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: 30,000 restaurant industry jobs lost due to pandemic

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sBDYx_0eG91aWR00
WPXI - Restaurant (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — A new Independent Fiscal Office report on the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic shows just how much Pennsylvania’s restaurant industry has been hit by the coronavirus.

According to the new report, which will be used in state budget deliberations in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s full-service restaurant industry lost 30,000 jobs between December 2019, a few months before pandemic restrictions started in earnest, and December 2021.

Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania man accused of torturing employee in Iraq

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is accused of torturing an employee in Iraq after the worker raised concerns about a weapons project in that country. Under a superseding indictment returned Tuesday, federal prosecutors accused 53-year-old Ross Roggio of Stroudsburg with suffocating the victim with a belt, threatening to cut off one of the victim’s fingers and directing Kurdish soldiers to inflict pain and suffering on the victim.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Harrisburg, PA
Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
Harrisburg, PA
Food & Drinks
Harrisburg, PA
Coronavirus
Harrisburg, PA
Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Harrisburg, PA
Restaurants
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
74K+
Followers
92K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy