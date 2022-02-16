Report: 30,000 restaurant industry jobs lost due to pandemic

WPXI - Restaurant (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — A new Independent Fiscal Office report on the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic shows just how much Pennsylvania’s restaurant industry has been hit by the coronavirus.

According to the new report, which will be used in state budget deliberations in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s full-service restaurant industry lost 30,000 jobs between December 2019, a few months before pandemic restrictions started in earnest, and December 2021.

