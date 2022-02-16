ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

"If It Smells Like Money, Konami's Going To Be There In A Heartbeat" - PlatinumGames Talks NFTs

By Damien McFerran
Nintendo Life
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe topic of NFTs in gaming has been a hot one for quite some time now, with companies like Konami, Square Enix and Ubisoft all committing time and resources to the technology. However, there's been a massive backlash against NFTs and blockchain tech within the industry, so much so that Team17,...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

EA announces it won't sell The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories DLC in Russia

EA published a letter Feb. 9 from the team behind The Sims 4 announcing it would not be releasing the latest My Wedding Stories DLC in Russia. The DLC’s reveal trailer focuses on a queer couple, Dominique and Camille, who eventually marry after hitting it off as friends and falling for one another. According to the letter, the developers realized in the development of the expansion and this story that “the way we wanted to tell Cam and Dom’s story would not be something we could freely share around the world,” referencing federal laws in Russia that would force them to alter the story or potentially cut it altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Insider Shares The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Update

With new Nintendo Direct rumors circulating, Nintendo fans are curious if The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is set to get its third-ever trailer and a long-awaited release date. That said, it sounds like this may not be in the cards. Typically, when The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WIld 2 news is on the horizon, Nintendo insiders will hear of it first and relay word that something is coming from the game soon. This week and so far this year, it's been crickets from Nintendo insiders about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, suggesting it's still in the oven and not ready to come out anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Is Kingdom Hearts Switch Worth It?

In the newest Nintendo Direct, they once again touched on Kingdom Hearts on Nintendo Switch. Sporting some hefty price tags, players may be wondering if Kingdom Hearts on the Switch is worth it or not. In order to help players commit to this decision, here is an in-depth analysis of the package’s appealing qualities alongside its downsides.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Atsushi Inaba
Person
Hideki Kamiya
ComicBook

GTA 6 Insider Drops Information About First Trailer

A prominent Rockstar Games insider has shared some new information about the GTA 6 reveal trailer and when it will release. Grand Theft Auto VI was finally confirmed last week. Its confirmation was not accompanied by a single detail though. There's no word on the game itself, a reveal, platforms, or a release date. We know Rockstar is working on GTA 6, and right now, that's all we officially know. According to rumors though, the game is taking players back to modern-day Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami. Whether these rumors are true, only time will tell, but a new report claims we will find out soon.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Itch.io says NFTs are a no-go, thanks

Some video game companies have gotten pretty cozy with NFTs, but indie gaming platform Itch.io isn't one of them. Over the weekend, the company released a statement that made its stance on NFTs abundantly clear — the company doesn't like 'em. Funge this, dirtbag — "NFTs are a scam,"...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Nintendo Switch is getting a Wii Sports sequel

Nintendo is making a sequel to one of the Wii’s biggest hits, Wii Sports, with a new game called, logically, Nintendo Switch Sports. The sequel will include sports like tennis and bowling, both popular Wii Sports activities, as well as new games badminton, chambara (which looks like Wii Sports Resort’s swordplay mode), soccer, and badminton. Nintendo says that a future update to Nintendo Switch Sports coming this fall will add golf to the Switch game.
TENNIS
Digital Trends

Here’s why PlatinumGames and Sony are all-in on live service

PlatinumGames President Atsushi Inaba turned heads in a recent interview when he indicated that the beloved Japanese developer would move away from the kind of single-player games it is known for. While PlatinumGames made a name for itself with linear, single-player action titles like Bayonetta and Nier: Automata, Inaba believes the company should make more titles that players can enjoy for long periods of time.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Konami#Platinumgames#Ea#Smells#Square Enix#Team17#Vgc#Nft
dbltap.com

PlatinumGames Says NFTs Have 'No Positive Impact'

Bayonetta studio PlatinumGames has taken a strong stance against non-fungible tokens (NFTs), saying the studio has no interest in the technology, and see it as devoid of merit. In a recent interview with VGC, PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba and Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya held little back in their evaluations of...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

All Pokemon Evolve Using a Water Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers want to know which Pokemon need a Water Stone to evolve in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the Water Stone is less of an important item than in previous titles. Whereas its counterparts, the Fire and Thunder Stones, have multiple Pokemon that require it to evolve, the Water Stone has a single use out of the 242 eligible Pokemon species native to the Hisui region.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Grand Theft Auto 6 Confirmed By Rockstar Games

It has been an incredibly long time coming, but Rockstar Games had today confirmed that it's working on Grand Theft Auto 6. Although this wasn't the specific name that Rockstar gave to the project, the studio did confirm that it's working on the next mainline entry in the GTA series. And while details are still sparse when it comes to learning some of the specifics related to the game, it's good to now have confirmation that Rockstar is working on what will likely become GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Terraria 2 Potentially Teased by Creator

It looks like a sequel to the incredibly-popular indie game Terraria could be getting teased by the game's creator. First released all the way back in 2011 by developer Re-Logic, Terraria has continued to stay relevant over the past decade thanks to constant updates that have continued to add new content to the sandbox-action game. And while sequels and spin-offs to Terraria have been announced and eventually canceled in the past, it looks like hope for Terraria 2 could once again be kicking into high gear.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Digital Trends

Metroid Prime 4 developer reveals new art featuring Samus

Metroid Prime 4 developer Retro Studios updated its Twitter banner with new art featuring series protagonist Samus Aran. While this is just another tiny breadcrumb on the trail to Metroid Prime 4‘s release, it’s the first piece of art from Retro’s version of the game that we’ve seen.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dying Light 2 Surprises Players With Free DLC for the Weekend

Dying Light 2 developer Techland has surprised players on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4, and PS4 with some free DLC, right in time for the weekend, though it's nothing substantial. While Dying Light 2 will eventually get more substantial DLC that builds upon the gameplay, story, and features set of the sequel, right now, and since launch, Techland just has smaller DLC for players. That said, being small, it's also free.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Monark review: Great RPG ideas, bad execution

“Monark tries a lot of new ideas, but only finds success with an intriguing battle system ... and even that has a mileage that may vary.”. Monark’s main claim to fame is the fact that former Shin Megami Tensei devs are the masterminds behind it. This, plus the two-hour taste of the game that the recently released demo fed me, was enough to get me excited. So when I finally got my hands on the full product, I was surprised to find that the final result left me feeling so unfulfilled.
VIDEO GAMES
yankodesign.com

LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog set comes with a highly detailed track and even the evil Dr. Eggman

Yet another collection born from the highly creative LEGO Ideas community, the Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone is a 1,125-piece set inspired by SEGA’s hit videogame (which also translated to the silver screen). Owing to Sonic’s flat, cartoonish, ‘sidescrolling endless runner’ game design, the LEGO set translates wonderfully into real life, with the overall diorama looking incredibly similar to the actual game! Named after the Green Hill Zone, the first and most iconic level in the Sonic The Hedgehog videogame, the LEGO kit comes completely detailed with a stretch of track that’s dotted with palm trees, coins, lever-activated spring jumps, and even a loop! There are even obstacles to jump over/through, including 7 rings, and 5 TVs with interchangeable sticker-based screens! Characters in the set include Crabmeat, Motobug, Dr. Eggman (with his spaceship), and obviously, our favorite sapphire-tinted speedster, Sonic!
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Grand Theft Auto 6' Will Be Single-Player Focused Experience, Says Take-Two

The upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI won't ignore Rockstar's single-player roots, according to the studio's parent company Take-Two Interactive. Rockstar finally confirmed last week that a brand-new Grand Theft Auto game is in development, and that work is "well underway" on the long-awaited title. While the developer promised to share more when its ready, fans are already sharing their own hopes and dreams for the sequel. Hell, they were doing for years before the game was even announced, to be fair.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy